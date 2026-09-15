‘Marriage Hell’ ‘First-Priority Couple’ Shares Update After Show: “Husband Takes Medication for Adult ADHD Amid Differential-Treatment Controversy”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The wife from the ‘First-Priority Couple,’ who appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s ‘Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell,’ shared an update on how her family has changed since the program aired.

The wife of the ‘First-Priority Couple’ posted a lengthy message on her social media on the 15th. She wrote, “From last week, when Part 1 aired and the preview for Part 2 was released, until today, when the entire program has finished airing, this one week seems to have felt longer than any other week for us as a couple.”

She expressed her gratitude to viewers, saying, “Although it showed the unvarnished side of a couple that we were embarrassed to show others, you empathized with us while watching the program, saying that our lives were similar to yours.” She added, “We are also grateful for all the words of support and comfort you sent after seeing the difficulties of a remarried family and the realities of raising young children.”

She said that significant changes had taken place between the couple since filming. “My husband and I have been getting along much better than before since filming,” she said. “My husband began taking medication for adult ADHD to improve his work performance and efficiency, regulate his emotions, and reduce impulsivity.”

She continued, “He decided once again to seek help from medication for his own transformation, and he is also determined to stop drinking while taking the medication.”

The couple has also begun making time for themselves. “Once a week, my husband and I go to HYROX and have started a hobby we can enjoy together,” she said. “Because we began raising many children without having a newlywed period, we had no time alone as a couple. We want to use this opportunity to exercise together, something we both enjoy, and strengthen our bond as a married couple.”

They also plan to receive marital counseling. She said, “We plan to change for each other, for the children, and for our family by addressing the ways in which we are inexperienced and clumsy at expressing ourselves.”

She also shared an update on the first child, whom many viewers had been particularly worried about after the program aired. “These days, my eldest child attends psychological counseling with me once a week and visits a child and adolescent psychiatry clinic every two weeks,” she explained. “The child is taking medication to reduce anxiety and help with sleep problems, and is learning through counseling how to express emotions and manage anxiety.”

She added, “Fortunately, we are seeing positive changes.” She continued, “I am simply grateful and proud that my eldest child found the courage to come along with me, despite how bothersome and uncomfortable it must be.”

The wife also opened up about her regret toward her eldest child. Recalling how she became a single mother at 24 while holding her 10-month-old baby, who was not yet a year old, she confessed, “Although the years passed and I turned 40, I seem to have lived stuck as a 24-year-old mother who was still emotionally and mentally unstable and immature.”

She continued, “To protect that anxious and unstable mother, perhaps my eldest child grew up early and has lived by shutting themselves away.” She added, “The child must have been very curious about their biological father, but perhaps the reason they never asked about him even once in more than 10 years was that they knew their mother would be sad and hurt.”

She confessed, “I realized far too late that my child had closed the door to their heart for the sake of their hurting mother.” She added, “I realized far too late that the child loves their mother very much, recognizes their stepfather as their own father, and, although unable to express it, actually finds their younger siblings adorable.”

She also vowed to express her feelings more actively to her eldest child from now on. “I do not want to waste time blaming myself, so I am simply determined to express myself more from now on,” she said. “I heard that letters are also good if it is difficult to express things verbally, so I will try everything I can.”

She cautiously noted that the scenes shown on the program differed from their actual daily life. “Because a program inevitably involves editing and production, there are many parts that were exaggerated or omitted compared with reality,” she said. “However, I had already taken these aspects into account when we decided to appear on the program, so I am not responding to each issue individually.” She nevertheless asked viewers to understand that “we are also hurt by malicious comments that go too far.”

Finally, the wife said, “We are grateful for all the interest, support, and advice you gave our ‘First-Priority Couple’ over the past two weeks.” She added, “Now we will return to our daily lives and live with love, bickering and making up, alongside our four children.”

The ‘First-Priority Couple’ recently appeared on MBC’s ‘Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell,’ where they revealed marital conflicts arising while raising four children in a remarried family, as well as problems in their relationship with the eldest child. In particular, the remarried husband made remarks that appeared to draw a line between the wife’s eldest child from her previous marriage and the other children, prompting sympathy from viewers. The eldest child also opened up about feeling alienated within the family and shared their inner thoughts. After observing the situation, Dr. Oh Eun-young highlighted the relationships among family members and the parents’ roles, urging them to make changes.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.