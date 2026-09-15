Park Won-sook: "I Gave My Granddaughter a Yongsan Officetel and a Car... I Regret Not Being Able to Do More for My Late Son"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Park Won-sook said she is generously giving her only granddaughter the things she was unable to give her late son.

On the 15th, a video titled "Actress Park Won-sook, Episode 4 (The Trials of an Extremely Difficult Life...)" was released on the YouTube channel Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life.

Park Won-sook revealed that she had paid not only her granddaughter's tuition and educational expenses but also provided her with a Yongsan officetel and a car.

Park Won-sook confessed, "It pains me and remains a source of regret that, thinking I was raising my son properly, I believed I shouldn't give him too many material things."

She continued, "I am giving my granddaughter the things I couldn't give my son. My granddaughter was an excellent student and received a scholarship, but I paid all of her tuition and educational expenses." She added, "I also arranged an officetel for her in Yongsan and bought her a good car suited to her age."

She also expressed her deep affection, saying, "Given my age, I don't know what may happen or when. My health was also very poor. If I give something to my granddaughter after I die, it becomes an inheritance, but if I give it while I'm alive, isn't it a gift? So I gave it to her with peace of mind."

Park Won-sook previously endured the pain of losing her only son in a traffic accident in 2003. After her daughter-in-law remarried, she also lost contact with her granddaughter, who was then in elementary school. They reportedly reconnected in 2021.

In the 2024 broadcast of KBS 2TV's Park Won-sook's Live Together, footage also showed Park Won-sook meeting her granddaughter, who had become a college student.

At the time, Park Won-sook confessed, "Because of matters involving the adults and certain circumstances, I became separated from my granddaughter. When we stopped seeing each other, I thought, 'I guess I won't be able to see her anymore,' and hoped she would adjust well to her new life."

Park Won-sook said that she reconnected with her granddaughter after many years had passed. She moved viewers by saying, "I'm so happy that we were able to meet again while I can still do things for her as her grandmother. I regretted that my son suddenly passed away before I could do anything for him. I am making up for what I couldn't do for my son by doing it all for my granddaughter, and I am so grateful that I can do so."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.