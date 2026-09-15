Lee Kyung-shil Looks Unrecognizably Slimmer After Losing 4 kg: "I Felt My Health Getting Worse"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Lee Kyung-shil said she lost weight for her health.

On the 15th, a video titled "What Happens When You Travel to Busan with Mom During a Heat Wave Advisory" was posted on the YouTube channel "Uri Eomma Lee Kyung-shil and Rolling Thunder."

In the video, Lee Kyung-shil went on a two-day, one-night trip to Busan with her daughter, Jenny Son. The two had attended a family gathering with relatives the previous day and even enjoyed drinks. As they headed to Busan, they continued their characteristically lively mother-daughter banter.

What particularly caught viewers' attention was Lee Kyung-shil's noticeably slimmer appearance. Looking at her mother, Jenny Son exclaimed, "Mom, you look so beautiful. You've lost so much weight. You look great."

Lee Kyung-shil explained that she had not lost weight simply for the sake of her appearance. "I felt my health getting worse," she said. "So I thought I should lose some weight, and that's what I did."

After personally noticing changes in her health, she began managing her weight. Jenny Son also repeatedly praised her mother's changed appearance, saying, "You look so beautiful," and expressed her satisfaction.

Lee Kyung-shil had previously revealed that she recently began losing weight. Last month, she shared on social media that she had started managing her weight after turning to overeating because she was struggling with her ongoing theater performances.

At the time, Lee Kyung-shil said she began taking care of herself after seeing her face on screen and thinking, "I thought this could become a serious problem." She then revealed, "I've lost about 4 kilograms. It's been about three weeks." She added, "I will continue to work hard. My body line is starting to look different," expressing satisfaction with her changing figure.

In February, she had also candidly discussed changes in her daily routine and weight gain after menopause. Lee Kyung-shil said that after menopause began, she often woke up during the night and could not fall asleep in the early morning, so she would watch movies while eating snacks. She also shared an anecdote about unknowingly eating several bags of snacks.

Lee Kyung-shil has continued to talk about her recent eating habits and weight changes. This time, she revealed another reason for losing weight, saying, "I felt my health getting worse," and shared that she has been focusing on managing her health.

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-shil and Jenny Son communicate with viewers through their YouTube channel, sharing their daily lives, including their travels.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.