Lee Min-jung Filmed a Passionate Four-Hour Kissing Scene with Kim Ji-seok: "I Didn't Tell Lee Byung-hun"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Min-jung revealed that she did not separately tell her husband, Lee Byung-hun, even after filming a passionate kissing scene with Kim Ji-seok for four hours.

On the 15th, a video titled "A Couple in Crisis: Shopping Date with My Husband Ji-seok *Current Husband Series, Part 1*" was posted on the YouTube channel "Lee Min-jung MJ."

That day, Lee Min-jung and Kim Ji-seok took turns answering each other's questions honestly while sitting in front of a lie detector.

Kim Ji-seok asked Lee Min-jung, "Did you feel guilty after filming a kissing scene with me in the drama and going home?" Lee Min-jung firmly answered, "No," and the lie detector also determined that her answer was "truthful."

Kim Ji-seok, however, confessed, "I did feel guilty." He recalled, "I don't know how you felt, but it was the first time since my debut that I had filmed such a long and passionate kissing scene," adding, "We filmed the kissing scene alone for four hours."

He continued, revealing a behind-the-scenes detail: "I had a beard at the time, so Lee Min-jung's skin became completely red."

When the producer asked, "If there is a scene like that, do you tell your spouse in advance?" Lee Min-jung replied, "If we were dating, I might tell them. But aren't we married?"

She then laughed and said, "We have Jun Hoo and all the other children. Wouldn't it be strange to say, 'Honey, I'm heading out. I'm going to film a kissing scene today'?" Kim Ji-seok also agreed, saying, "That makes no sense," and burst out laughing.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.