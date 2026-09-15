'Jang Dong-gun’s wife' Ko So-young reacts sharply while using a photo-editing app: "Born in 1972... I feel really bad"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Ko So-young drew laughs after reacting sharply while entering her birth year into a photo-editing app.

On the 15th, Ko So-young’s YouTube channel showed her enjoying a date in Hannam-dong with Hyomin, a singer formerly of the group T-ara and a close younger friend.

That day, Ko So-young learned photo-taking and editing tips from Hyomin, who usually takes and edits stylish photos for social media. Ko So-young asked for help, saying, "No matter how much I work on my Instagram photos, I can’t get that feeling. But Hyomin takes photos so well."

Hyomin introduced the photo-editing app she actually uses, saying, "Editing is more important than taking the photo." Ko So-young also admitted that she edits her photos from time to time, explaining, "I only smooth out my skin texture."

However, an unexpected obstacle appeared before the editing lesson even began. The app required her to enter her birth year.

Looking at the screen, Ko So-young reacted sharply and said, "Why does it want me to tell it this? Why does it want to know what year I was born? I feel really bad," prompting laughter.

Ko So-young eventually entered her birth year, '1972,' and reacted as if she were feeling the passage of time, saying, "Already 1972..." She was startled once again after learning that the app had paid features, asking, "Do I have to pay for this?"

Even as Hyomin explained the annual subscription cost, she figured Ko So-young would not use the app consistently. "I don’t think you’ll use it, unni. Send me anything you need," she said, adding to the amusement.

Ko So-young previously introduced Hyomin as "a younger friend I’m very fond of." The two first met at a drinking gathering through an acquaintance and grew close. They said they maintained their connection through events and gatherings with mutual acquaintances, eventually becoming close friends.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.