"Was My Son's Underbite My Fault?" Hwang Bo-ra Shocked by Test Results

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Hwang Bo-ra was shocked when she learned that her son's underbite may have been inherited from her. She was also sharply reprimanded by a dentist for failing to ensure that he brushed his teeth properly.

On the 15th, a video titled "Hwang Bo-ra Gets Harshly Scolded by the Dentist She Visited Because of Her Son's Underbite" was posted on the YouTube channel "Boravariety."

That day, Hwang Bo-ra visited a pediatric dental clinic with her son, Woo-in, after he was found to have a possible malocclusion during an infant and toddler health screening.

The examination showed that Woo-in had an underbite, with his lower teeth extending farther forward than his upper teeth. The dentist explained, "When the lower teeth bite in front of the upper teeth, the molars do not meet properly, so the food cannot be chewed effectively." The dentist added, "Children slightly jut out their jaws to chew food because they cannot chew if they do not do so."

The dentist then said that Hwang Bo-ra also appeared to have a malocclusion. Hwang Bo-ra confidently said, "Other than scaling, I have never had dental treatment," but the dentist cautiously diagnosed her, saying, "There seems to be a slight tendency for your lower jaw to be more developed."

A direct examination of Hwang Bo-ra revealed a slight malocclusion. She was shocked to learn that she may have influenced her son's condition, asking, "Did Woo-in get this from me?"

During the process, Hwang Bo-ra also opened up about Woo-in's brushing habits. She explained, "Woo-in throws a terrible tantrum because he does not want to brush his teeth. He just keeps eating the toothpaste." She continued, "I tried to get him to brush his teeth in the bathroom, but he hated it so much that I even tried doing it in his room. He still only ate the toothpaste."

When Hwang Bo-ra revealed that she had never properly made her son brush his teeth, the dentist firmly told her, "There can be no compromise when it comes to brushing teeth."

The dentist emphasized, "Parents do not need to get angry, but even if the child cries, both parents must hold him firmly and make him brush his teeth." The dentist added, "You have to make him understand that this is something he must do no matter what. It is directly related to his health and safety."

Hwang Bo-ra and her husband subsequently learned the proper brushing technique and successfully finished brushing their son's teeth after returning home.

Hwang Bo-ra also visited her regular dentist for a routine checkup. After being advised to undergo partial orthodontic treatment for her lower teeth, she immediately began treatment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.