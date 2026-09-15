'5 Consecutive Years': SHINee's Choi Min-ho Takes the Mound Fully Dressed in a Uniform... 'He Takes the First Pitch as Seriously as a Baseball Player'

[Incheon = Sportschosun Reporter Park Jae-man] At first glance, he looked like a baseball player. SHINee's Choi Min-ho took to the SSG Landers mound again this year. SSG Landers fans applauded Choi Min-ho, who was fully dressed in a uniform and delivered a ceremonial first pitch with the sincerity of a professional baseball player.

As expected, SHINee's Choi Min-ho was sincere in everything he did.

Usually, celebrity ceremonial first-pitch throwers pair a uniform top with comfortable pants, but Choi Min-ho was different. Dressed in a full uniform, he stepped onto the mound and threw the ball powerfully, looking like a real baseball player.

SHINee's Choi Min-ho took the mound as the ceremonial first-pitch thrower ahead of the game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th.

The ceremonial first pitch was especially meaningful for Choi Min-ho. A native of Incheon, Choi Min-ho took the mound as SSG Landers' ceremonial first-pitch thrower for the fifth consecutive year.

Choi Min-ho, who has shown his special affection for SSG Landers by serving as the team's ceremonial first-pitch thrower for five years, did not do anything half-heartedly on this day either. He stepped onto the mound fully dressed in a uniform, prepared to pitch with a serious expression, and completed the first pitch by powerfully releasing the ball after his wind-up.

Before throwing the ceremonial first pitch, Choi Min-ho took the microphone and wished SSG Landers victory while also personally promoting his second solo mini-album, 'Make it hot,' released on the 7th.

Choi Min-ho said, "I am happy to serve as SSG Landers' ceremonial first-pitch thrower for the fifth consecutive year. I will cheer hard with the fans so that SSG Landers can finish this season well."

After throwing the ceremonial first pitch, Choi Min-ho watched the game from the stands and cheered for SSG Landers.

Choi Min-ho, who debuted with SHINee in 2008, is active in various fields, including singing, variety shows, and acting. On the 7th, he made a spectacular comeback by releasing his second solo mini-album, 'Make it hot.'

The title track, 'Make it hot,' is a pop dance song infused with EDM sounds, characterized by a blend of exotic percussion rhythms and heavy bass.

The game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th. SHINee's Choi Min-ho is waiting to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.15/

The game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th. SHINee's Choi Min-ho is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.15/

The game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th. SHINee's Choi Min-ho is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.15/

The game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th. SHINee's Choi Min-ho is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.15/

The game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th. SHINee's Choi Min-ho is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.15/

The game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th. SHINee's Choi Min-ho is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.15/

The game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th. SHINee's Choi Min-ho is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.15/

The game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th. SHINee's Choi Min-ho is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.15/

The game between SSG Landers and Kia Tigers held at Incheon SSG Landers Field on the 15th. SHINee's Choi Min-ho is throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Incheon = Reporter Park Jae-man /2026.09.15/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.