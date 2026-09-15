Oh Yeon-soo Travels Alone with Son Ji-chang’s Spitting-Image Son: "My Second Child Is Like a Daughter... What Would I Have Done If I Hadn’t Had Him?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Oh Yeon-soo enjoyed an intimate trip with her second son, who is like a daughter to her.

On the 15th, a video titled "A Trip to Gyeongju Alone with My Son—Thank You for Coming with Me" was posted on Oh Yeon-soo’s YouTube channel.

That day, Oh Yeon-soo set off on a trip to Gyeongju with only her second son. "I think today is going to be such a happy day. I’m going to be grinning from ear to ear because my second son agreed to travel with me," she said, unable to hide her excitement.

She continued, "I used to take him traveling from the time he was a baby, carrying diaper bags and all. Now that he’s grown up, traveling with his friends is probably more fun than traveling with his mother. It has become a reality where he travels with me as if he’s doing me a favor."

After arriving in Gyeongju, Oh Yeon-soo found a traditional hanok accommodation with a tranquil atmosphere with her son. "I wanted to make unforgettable memories with my second son before his vacation ends in a few days and he returns to school," she said.

She also explained how the trip was decided on the spur of the moment. "I was watching YouTube, and it seemed like my son wanted to visit, so I asked him right then, ‘Do you want to go? Should we go?’" she said. "I thought this was my chance, so I immediately booked the train and accommodation before he could say anything."

After touring Gyeongju with her son, Oh Yeon-soo said, "It seems a mother’s unrequited love has no expiration date. Even ordinary days when I got angry at him for staying up all night playing games have become precious moments when I look back on them."

She added, "My older son is already living independently, and when my second son returns to school, I’ll be left with time alone. Of course, I have my husband, but children and a husband aren’t the same, are they?"

When they returned to their accommodation, Oh Yeon-soo admired the outdoor scenery, which had become even more atmospheric in the rain. Her son, however, showed no interest in the view and kept looking at his phone, presenting a realistic picture of a mother and son.

Oh Yeon-soo confessed, "My life is divided into before and after I had children. The best thing I’ve ever done since being born into this world was having my two sons. When my children upset me, get hurt, or give me something to worry about, I say, ‘Life is easier without children,’ but I don’t mean it."

She continued, "I wonder what meaning my life would have had if I hadn’t had children," expressing her deep love for her two sons.

Later, the mother and son shared a generously prepared Korean meal. When Oh Yeon-soo furrowed her brow in admiration of the food, her son showed concern even for his mother’s wrinkles, telling her, "Don’t frown while you eat." Oh Yeon-soo laughed and replied, "It’s because it’s delicious. These are the brows of truth."

Finally, Oh Yeon-soo revealed her affection, saying, "I always tell my second son, ‘What would I have done if I hadn’t had you?’ My second son, who is like a daughter to me, you have been more than enough joy and love for your mother from the moment you were born until now."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.