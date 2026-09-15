Yoon Jin-yi: "Arguments with My Husband Are Harder Than Childcare—When He Gets Angry, I Want to Cry"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Yoon Jin-yi opened up about marital arguments, saying that conflicts with her husband are more difficult than childcare.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel 'Jinjja Yoon Jin-yi' released a video titled 'I Like Beef Too, LOL—Devouring Everything from Beef Tongue to Jaebichuri.'

That day, when asked whether there had been a moment during childcare when she wanted to cry, Yoon Jin-yi confessed, "There aren't many days when childcare makes me want to cry, but I want to cry when my husband gets angry."

She continued, "I can somehow handle whatever the children do, but I don't seem to cope as well when I argue with my husband. It's okay when the children make things difficult for me. Everyone can relate to that, right?"

Yoon Jin-yi also emphasized the importance of the marital relationship. She said, "In the end, aren't the two of us all that's left? We should be happy because of our children, but I think it's actually the worst when they become a reason for us to argue. The couple should be the happiest."

When asked which of them was more likely to sulk, she chose herself. Yoon Jin-yi candidly admitted, "I get upset when my husband doesn't listen to me."

She named her husband as the one who is more lenient with the children, saying, "My husband is really soft when it comes to the babies. I'm the soldier, and he's the angel."

Her husband explained their differing parenting philosophies, saying, "I believe we should accept the children as they are and work with them, while my wife says that when something is wrong, we need to be firm and say it is wrong."

When asked to reveal the ways they did not see eye to eye, Yoon Jin-yi laughed and said, "There are many things we don't agree on. Isn't that true of all couples?"

Meanwhile, Yoon Jin-yi married someone working in the securities industry who is four years older than her in 2022. They have two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.