798→784 Videos... ‘Song Ji-eun’s Partner’ Park We, 14 Videos Gone After KTX Controversy

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Controversy surrounding YouTuber Park We shows no sign of dying down. After facing backlash over the release of KTX CCTV footage, he has also come under scrutiny for his past attitude toward a visually impaired YouTuber. Now, another video has disappeared from his YouTube channel.

As of 4 p.m. on the 15th, Park We’s YouTube channel, “Weracle,” had a total of 784 public videos. The number fell by one from the 785 videos available the previous day.

The decrease came as some scenes from an older video featuring Park We and visually impaired YouTuber Hansol together drew renewed attention on the 14th.

Online users criticized Park We’s attitude toward Hansol in the scene, saying it appeared mocking, and the issue developed into another controversy.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the newly deleted or privatized video was the one involving Hansol that had recently come under renewed scrutiny. Park We’s side has also offered no separate explanation for the decrease in the number of videos.

What stands out is the number of videos that have disappeared from “Weracle” since the KTX CCTV controversy. When the controversy first erupted, the channel had a total of 798 public videos.

The video titled “Why I Released the CCTV Footage” was deleted on the 23rd of last month, and 10 more existing videos disappeared on the 26th. Another three videos were removed on the 28th, bringing the total down to 785.

After remaining at 785 for some time, the number of videos fell again to 784. Compared with the start of the KTX CCTV controversy, a total of 14 videos have now disappeared from the channel.

Park We became embroiled in controversy after releasing CCTV footage on his YouTube channel last month showing him falling from his wheelchair while getting off a KTX train on the 21st.

Park We released the footage to explain how the fall occurred. However, he was criticized for publicly exposing the person who had been helping him, as well as the scene of the accident.

Park We eventually apologized, saying, "I viewed only negatively the mistake that occurred while someone was trying to help me," and deleted the related video.

Even after the apology, remarks and actions from his past videos were repeatedly revisited, and the controversy has continued. Interest in Park We’s YouTube activities has also persisted as existing videos continue to disappear without separate explanations.

Park We has not released any new content since the KTX CCTV controversy. Some scheduled lectures were also reportedly canceled in the aftermath of the controversy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.