‘Tablo’s Daughter’ Haru, 16, Preparing for U.S. College... “Even Her British Accent Is Perfect”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] EPIK HIGH’s Tablo discussed his 16-year-old daughter Haru’s English skills, highlighting her exceptional linguistic ability.

A video titled “John Park Is Like Tukutz, but Much Smarter” was posted on Tablo’s YouTube channel on the 15th. Tablo and John Park discussed British English accents in the video.

During the conversation, John Park introduced his young daughter, saying, “She’ll turn three next month. Her name is Avery.” When Tablo remarked that it might still be difficult to have a proper conversation with her, John Park replied, “She talks, but it’s a little difficult to call it a conversation...”

Tablo then brought up his daughter Haru. “My daughter is 16. We have proper conversations,” he said. “Most of the time, she sounds more intellectual than I do.”

Tablo particularly drew attention by mentioning the English accent Haru uses. “There’s one strange thing: Kids that age speak with a British accent even though they’ve never been to London or the United Kingdom,” he said. “For some reason, they do it when talking to their friends on the phone. And they’re really good at it.”

He continued, “I think it started on the U.S. West Coast, but the kids suddenly began speaking with British accents,” adding, “I think the kids over there have noticed it too—that speaking that way makes you sound 1.5 times smarter.” His comment drew laughter.

Meanwhile, Tablo married actress Kang Hye-jung in 2009, and they have a daughter, Haru.

Earlier, Tablo revealed that Haru was preparing for the SAT and Advanced Placement (AP) exams, which are considered important tests in the U.S. college admissions process, drawing attention.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.