'Building owner worth 19.4 billion won' Lee Jung-hyun heads to Jeju Island with her two daughters... 'Youthful beauty hard to believe at 46'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer and actress Lee Jung-hyun made special summer memories in Jeju Island with her two daughters.

On the 15th, Lee Jung-hyun shared several photos on her social media along with the caption, "Jeju Island this summer. I'm the most excited. Cat Bus, Totoro, Spirited Away. Studio Ghibli in Jeju."

The photos showed Lee Jung-hyun exploring a Studio Ghibli-themed space in Jeju Island while holding both of her daughters' hands tightly.

Dressed casually in a striped T-shirt and jeans, Lee Jung-hyun walked alongside her children with a bright smile. Her two daughters also drew attention as they held their mother's hands and enjoyed the various attractions.

Lee Jung-hyun impressed viewers with her unchanged youthful appearance, making it hard to believe that she is 46 years old and the mother of two daughters.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hyun married a doctor three years younger than her in 2019, and they have two daughters. In 2023, she purchased a building in Guwol-dong, Namdong-gu, Incheon, for 19.4 billion won to support her husband's opening of a hospital.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.