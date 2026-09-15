Kang Jae-joon Says, "I Want a Second Child and Am Trying to Persuade My Wife"... Lee Eun-hyung Voices Concerns About the Burden at 44

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kang Jae-joon said he is trying to persuade his wife, Lee Eun-hyung, because he wants to have a second child.

On the 15th, a video titled "Pitiful Uncle and Aunt" was released on the YouTube channel Giyu TV.

That day, newlywed comedian couple Jeong Ho Chul and Lee Hye-ji visited the home of Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung. When Jeong Ho Chul and Lee Hye-ji expressed their wish to have a child, the couple shared their own experience of preparing for pregnancy.

Kang Jae-joon said, "At the time, I lost weight until I was in the low 80-kilogram range, while Eun-hyung lost a lot of weight playing soccer on 'Kick a Goal (Shooting Stars).'" He added, "Setting alcohol aside, losing a significant amount of weight greatly improved my physical condition."

Lee Eun-hyung also said, "I was skinny-fat, with only my stomach protruding while my arms and legs were thin." She added, "I lost 13 kilograms while playing soccer and became healthier."

Kang Jae-joon then confessed that, after having their first son, they were considering having a second child. He said, "Originally, we had no plans to have children. We really enjoyed our life as a couple and traveled and went camping whenever we wanted." He continued, "But now we are considering having a second child."

He added, "The child is so adorable and wonderful that I want to have another one," and admitted, "That is why I am trying to persuade my wife, but it is not easy."

Lee Eun-hyung also said she wanted a second child but faced practical concerns. She said, "I want to have a second child too, but I am not young anymore. I am 44 now." She continued, "People say having a second child is fine, but I am concerned because I can feel my physical limitations."

When Lee Hye-ji said, "It would be really nice if it were a girl," Lee Eun-hyung replied, "I do not care who is born. A second child would be incredibly adorable too," expressing her hope for another child.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.