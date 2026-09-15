Yoo Seung-ho Takes a Firm Stance on Attending His Girlfriend’s Ex-Boyfriend’s Wedding: “Dating Me Is Revenge” (“Whenever Possible”)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Yoo Seung-ho revealed his firm views on attending his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend’s wedding.

On the 15th episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Whenever Possible,” Yoo Seung-ho and Young K joined “Two Yoo” MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok as guest friends to look for pockets of free time around Cheongdam-dong.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Yoo Seung-ho, and Young K engaged in a heated debate over whether they could attend their partner’s ex-boyfriend’s wedding.

Young K stood up as if he were ready to leave immediately, saying, “I think I’d dress up as well as I could and go with her.”

Yoo Seung-ho, however, firmly waved his hands and said, “I think I’d try to stop her from going at all.” Yoo Jae-suk then questioned his partner’s feelings, saying, “If she wants to get revenge on her ex-boyfriend, doesn’t that mean she still hasn’t gotten over him?”

Yoo Yeon-seok added an unexpected practical consideration, further intensifying the debate: “It might be a situation where I can’t stay out of it. It would be different if he were a coworker.”

Yoo Seung-ho then delivered the decisive remark, saying, “I think I’d persuade my girlfriend by telling her, ‘Dating me is revenge against your ex-boyfriend.’” After hearing this, Yoo Jae-suk shook his head and drew laughter by saying, “Seung-ho could do that. I wouldn’t stand a chance.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.