Lee Seung-chul: "I Attended the School My Grandfather Founded, but Got a Job at a Nightclub in My Senior Year" ('Never Ending')

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Singer Lee Seung-chul said he was the only member of his family of educators to pursue a career in music.

On the 15th, KBS 2TV's original documentary 'Never Ending Lee Seung-chul' featured Lee Seung-chul candidly discussing his childhood, when he showed an exceptional talent for music.

That day, Lee Seung-chul recalled, "I got hit a lot because I didn't study due to music. My grades also fell," adding, "My father was a teacher at the school I attended."

He said that most of his family—from his grandfather and parents to his older brother, sister-in-law, and older sister—worked in education. "They were all educators, but I appeared among them like a mutant," he said.

He continued, "My family adored me when I was young, but when I became a high school student and formally began music, it became a serious problem."

Lee Seung-chul, who attended a school founded by his grandfather, confessed, "If they found things like sheet music or drumsticks, I was suspended from school. Because of that, I couldn't even mention pursuing music."

However, Lee Seung-chul said he took the professional stage secretly from his family during his senior year of high school. "I went to a nightclub in Dongdaemun and sang," he explained. "Because of evening self-study, I packed two lunch boxes. I would take food from the other kids' lunch boxes, and if two were left, I ate one in the evening. Then I changed clothes and secretly went to Dongdaemun while the other students were doing evening self-study."

He added, "I lived that way for six months during my senior year. My parents had no idea. I sang at the Dongdaemun nightclub until 9:30 p.m., returned to school at 10, packed my bag, ate my lunch box, and went home. That's how I started music."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.