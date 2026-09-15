THE VOICE: LEE SEUNG CHUL Confesses His Mother Also Ended Her 43-Year Teaching Career Over His Marijuana Case: "I Want to Go Back in a Time Machine" ('Your Life Is a Never-Ending Story – Lee Seung-chul')

[Sportschosun Reporter Joyoon Sun] Singer THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL confessed his belated guilt, saying that his past marijuana case led his mother to end her 43-year teaching career.

The December 15 episode of KBS 2TV's original documentary *Your Life Is a Never-Ending Story – Lee Seung-chul* featured the story of THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL, who was forced to suspend his broadcast activities for five years because of the marijuana case.

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL had been enjoying a successful solo career when he became embroiled in a marijuana case after releasing his second full-length album in 1990, resulting in a suspension from broadcast activities.

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL expressed his regret over that period, saying, "Even now, I often think that I want to ride a time machine back and start over."

After returning to television, he had expressed his remorse, saying, "Because of me, my mother even had to give up the teaching career she had pursued for 43 years," and, "I caused her a great deal of distress."

During his suspension from broadcast activities, THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL's music could not even be heard on the radio. With his opportunities to perform on stage gone, he chose concerts as a way to break through.

THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL said, "I started a nationwide tour because I thought we should turn that difficult period into an opportunity," adding, "I also produced Korea's first live concert performance video." He explained, "At the time, filming equipment was scarce and production costs were high, so no one else could make one."

The concert production costs were reportedly covered with his film appearance fee. THE VOICE : LEE SEUNG CHUL said that he invested the entire fee he received after appearing in director Park Chan-wook's debut film, *Moon Is the Sun's Dream*, in producing the concert.

He recalled, "I received a substantial appearance fee, and all of that money went directly into producing the concert," adding, "There were days when I performed twice, and I held concerts for 200 of the 365 days in a year."

He added, "That was when the nickname 'The Emperor of Live Performances' began to emerge."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.