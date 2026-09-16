"I Wish I Could Join In" Yong Jun-hyung and HyunA Show Off an Eye-Popping Newlywed Feast

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Yong Jun-hyung shared a dinner table he prepared with his wife, HyunA, as newlyweds.

On the 15th, Yong Jun-hyung posted a photo of his dining table on social media, revealing the evening’s menu.

The photo showed a dinner that appeared to have been enjoyed by Yong Jun-hyung and HyunA together. The table was filled with a variety of appetizing dishes, including blue crab stew, oysters and Korean savory pancakes.

The modest yet generous dinner the couple prepared and enjoyed together after getting married has drawn attention to their sweet newlywed life.

More recently, the couple also attracted attention by sharing photos of themselves enjoying a trip together in the United States.

Meanwhile, HyunA and Yong Jun-hyung got married in 2024.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.