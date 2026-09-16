Hwang Bo-ra Admits She Has Never Properly Brushed Her Two-Year-Old Son’s Teeth; Dentist Shocked as She Says, “I Always Compromised”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Hwang Bo-ra surprised a dentist by admitting that she had never properly brushed her two-year-old son’s teeth.

On the 15th, a video titled “The Story of Hwang Bo-ra Getting Scolded by the Dentist She Visited Because of Her Son’s Malocclusion” was posted on the YouTube channel Boravariety.

That day, Hwang Bo-ra visited a pediatric dental clinic with her son for a detailed examination after he was found to have signs of malocclusion during an infant and toddler health screening.

She said, “These days, he throws an incredible tantrum because he doesn’t want to brush his teeth. He eats all the toothpaste. He keeps using it as something to eat.” She continued, “I always try to take him to the bathroom to brush his teeth, but when that doesn’t work and he hates it so much, I was told it would be okay to try brushing his teeth in his room. But he just keeps eating the toothpaste.”

The examination showed that Hwang Bo-ra’s son did not currently have any cavities. However, he was diagnosed with an underbite, in which the lower teeth extend beyond and overlap the upper teeth.

After the appointment, Hwang Bo-ra confessed, “I have never once properly brushed my son’s teeth.” The dentist was visibly shocked by the unexpected admission, while Hwang Bo-ra’s husband said, “He really hates it when we try to do it for him. He only wants to eat the toothpaste.”

The dentist firmly stressed, “There can be no compromise when it comes to brushing teeth.” Hwang Bo-ra acknowledged this, saying, “I compromised every time.”

The dentist explained, “The child needs to feel, ‘No matter what I do, this is something I have to do.’ Parents do not need to get angry, but both of them need to hold the child firmly and help him accept, even if he cries and resists, that ‘this is something I have to do.’ This is directly connected to his health and safety.”

After the appointment, Hwang Bo-ra and her husband also learned the proper way to brush their son’s teeth. The boy cried briefly when he had his teeth properly brushed for the first time at the dental clinic, but soon calmed down. The dentist advised them to begin using dental floss after he turns 36 months old.

After returning home, Hwang Bo-ra and her husband carefully brushed their son’s teeth using the method they had learned at the dental clinic. Their son also finished brushing his teeth bravely without crying.

After the video was released, some netizens criticized Hwang Bo-ra’s parenting, saying, “Even if the child dislikes it, he must be made to brush his teeth for the sake of his health.” Others encouraged her, saying that since she had honestly acknowledged her shortcomings, she could learn from that point forward.

Hwang Bo-ra responded, “I am still very lacking when it comes to discipline and brushing teeth, but I will learn one thing at a time from now on,” expressing her determination to improve.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.