Lee Seo-jin Looks After Son Ye-jin in a Way That Might Even Surprise Hyun Bin... "Because You're Pretty" Despite Her Refusal ('Biseojin')

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Jo] Lee Seo-jin once again acknowledged Son Ye-jin's beauty while warmly looking after her.

Ji Chang-wook will appear as the "my star" on SBS's 'Whatever You Want—Biseojin' (hereinafter 'Biseojin'), which airs on the 18th.

Recently, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu made the program's first after-sales service visit and went to the press conference for 'The Scandal,' the Netflix series starring Ji Chang-wook.

However, rather than attending to Ji Chang-wook, whom they were supposed to look after, the two showed greater enthusiasm for taking care of Nana and Son Ye-jin, drawing laughter.

When Kim Kwang-kyu first spotted Nana, he revealed their familiarity by saying, "It's been a long time, Nana." He then thoughtfully looked after her, even directing the breeze from a fan toward her.

Lee Seo-jin approached Son Ye-jin while she was waiting and asked, "Would you like a honey candy?" When Son Ye-jin smiled and declined, he sweetly replied, "Because you're pretty," drawing attention.

Kim Kwang-kyu also personally took a photo of Son Ye-jin and Park Kyung-lim. When Park Kyung-lim asked, "Do you take photos in 'Biseojin' too?" Lee Seo-jin confidently answered, "We do everything. We do whatever people ask us to do."

Meanwhile, Ji Chang-wook, the day's "my star," was left standing alone to the side after being pushed out of the two men's attention, adding to the laughter.

Lee Seo-jin had previously acknowledged Son Ye-jin's beauty on tvN's 'The Communication God—Seojin's Kitchen episode,' which aired in 2023.

At the time, during a game in which players connected drama and film titles, the clue "The one who buys you meals" came up, and Lee Seo-jin answered, "Older sister."

When Na Yeong-seok (Na PD) declared the answer incorrect, saying the exact title was 'Something in the Rain,' Lee Seo-jin protested, "Who is the protagonist?" But after hearing that the protagonist was Son Ye-jin, he immediately nodded and agreed, saying, "She's pretty," which brought laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.