Park Won-sook Says She Repaid Her Second Husband’s Debts for 10 Years and Developed Panic Disorder: “I Fainted in a Car”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Joyun Sun] Actress Park Won-sook confessed that she suffered from panic disorder while spending more than 10 years repaying debts left by her second husband.

On the 15th, a video titled “Actress Park Won-sook, Episode 4 (The Extremely Difficult Trials of Life...)” was released on the YouTube channel Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life.

That day, Park Won-sook opened up about the difficult time she endured because of her former husband's debts. She recalled, “My first husband also had debts, but the impact was not that severe,” and added, “The major debts were because of my second husband. It was a wrong relationship.”

She continued, “It wasn’t just about money. I went to the Prosecution Service, the police, and court around 60 to 70 times. I felt like I was going crazy,” adding, “When I was working on television, rough-looking men I didn’t even know would come to the lobby, and it was terrifying.”

Park Won-sook, who struggled while repaying the debts for about 10 years, confessed, “I felt so ashamed whenever people asked whether I had paid off all the debts,” and added, “At first, my pride was hurt. But once I reached the point where I had nothing left to lose, I thought, ‘They weren’t debts I created,’ and became defiant.”

She suffered from panic disorder due to extreme stress and even fainted in a car, but she continued appearing in productions without taking a break and gradually repaid the debts. She said, “Roles involving clawing and fighting were not easy either, but while I was immersed in acting, I could forget reality. I think I endured and kept living that way.”

Park Won-sook also opened up about how she felt when she lost her son in an accident. She recalled, “Everyone has a turning point in life. I loved being an actress, so I worked with all my heart and gave it everything I had,” and continued, “Even while going through hardships, I was grateful that I had this work. But after losing my son in an accident, I couldn’t even tell whether it was a dream or reality.”

She continued, “It felt as though all the acting I had done based on emotions I knew was fake,” and confessed, “After going through that, I continued acting responsibly for the money I was paid, but I felt that everything was meaningless.”

Park Won-sook confessed, “I feel as though I have stepped back from acting by about ten steps. Even when offers came in, I did only about one production a year,” adding, “I wondered what meaning there was in winning an award after giving it everything I had. My passion and desire for work, and my wish to become something, completely disappeared.”

She added, “I still like acting, but my passion has cooled. Instead, I have come to sincerely praise other people’s acting,” and continued, “When I see my juniors acting, I am amazed by how talented they are. I am grateful to think that I have done enough of the work I love.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.