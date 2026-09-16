Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye Resume Home-Shopping and YouTube Activities After Keeping a Low Profile Over Flight Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Da-ye, the wife of broadcaster Park Soo-hong, resumed her activities by appearing on a live home-shopping broadcast. After the controversy over a delayed flight departure, the couple appeared separately on home-shopping programs and have now resumed their YouTube activities as well.

On the 14th, Kim Da-ye appeared on a live broadcast on a home-shopping channel, where she introduced and sold beauty products. This was her first official broadcast appearance since the controversy erupted.

A week earlier, on the 7th, Park Soo-hong appeared on a live broadcast for Company L’s home-shopping channel and began selling products. With Kim Da-ye now returning to broadcasting after Park Soo-hong, both have resumed their activities one after the other since the controversy.

Earlier, Park Soo-hong boarded a flight to Guam with his family. When his daughter Jae-i began crying, he said he wanted to get off the plane but later changed his mind, causing the flight’s departure to be delayed by about one hour. After a controversy over allegedly inconveniencing passengers arose, Park Soo-hong apologized to the passengers and the airline, calling it "an immature judgment."

After the controversy, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye stopped their usual social media activities, and they also did not upload their YouTube content, which had previously been released every Monday, for some time.

Then, on the 14th, a new video was uploaded to the couple’s YouTube channel, "Happy Dahong." Titled "When Did They Get This Close? This Is How Jae-i and Dahong Have Been Spending Their Days Lately," the video was uploaded about three weeks after the previous one on the 24th of last month.

However, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye did not appear in the video themselves. It appears they cautiously resumed their YouTube activities by focusing on the daily lives of their daughter Jae-i and their cat, Dahong.

The couple has resumed its activities by appearing one after the other on home-shopping broadcasts and sharing family life on YouTube, drawing continued attention to their next steps.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.