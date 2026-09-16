"Sneaking Her Cosmetics and Talking Back": Lee Dong-gook’s Daughter Seol-ah Is Already in the 'Spicy' Phase of Adolescence

[Sportschosun Reporter Yuna Jung] Lee Soo-jin, former Miss Korea contestant and wife of former soccer player Lee Dong-gook, shared an update on their first-year middle-school daughter, Seol-ah.

On the 15th, Lee Soo-jin posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, "My first-year middle-school daughter. You’re going through adolescence. I’m going through menopause."

The photos showed Seol-ah, who has grown considerably. Wearing contact lenses and makeup, Seol-ah gave off a more mature vibe and drew attention with her striking resemblance to her older sister, Jaesi.

Lee Soo-jin also humorously described her adolescent daughter’s daily life. She listed the changes one by one, including "the exact amount of time spent in front of the mirror cannot be measured," "the 'tapping' routine. Covered in flour. Her cheeks look like she’s had a drink," and "claiming there’s nothing to wear despite having a closet full of clothes."

She continued by sharing the realistic struggles of raising an adolescent daughter: "My cosmetics keep disappearing little by little," "her eyes follow a handsome older guy when he walks by," "100 selfies, photo editing, and half a day spent choosing one," and "talking back a little more each day." She particularly drew laughs by mentioning her daughter’s eating habits, saying, "She constantly says she’s dieting while bulking up."

She added, "Second year of middle school is coming soon. For households with a middle-school daughter going through adolescence, how many of these apply?" She then asked other parents for solidarity, saying, "If you have any additional symptoms unique to your household, please let me know in the comments! I need to mentally prepare myself."

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook and Lee Soo-jin have one son and four daughters.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.