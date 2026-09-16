EVAN Wins First Music-Show No. 1 With “Death of Me,” Says “I’ll Repay You With Better Music”

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer EVAN won first place on a music show with his new song.

On SBS Life’s “The Show,” which aired on the 15th, EVAN received the No. 1 trophy for “Death of Me,” the title track of his first mini-album, “Death of Me.” He achieved a perfect score after receiving full marks in the pre-counted digital music, album, fan engagement, and pre-voting categories, as well as in live voting.

EVAN said, “I made this album while thinking of EVER, my official fan club, and I’m grateful for all the love you’ve shown it. I’ll work to become a singer who repays you with even better music.”

EVAN participated in writing and composing “Death of Me,” a song that conveys his firm determination to move forward from a new starting line. Its confident lyrics, including “I’m ready to reach any ending” and “I dance in ecstasy,” blend with a weighty pop R&B sound, drawing an enthusiastic response. The song topped iTunes’ “Top Songs” chart in nine countries or regions and ranked highly on the UK Official Singles Downloads Chart and UK Official Singles Sales Chart.

The “Death of Me” album sold more than 500,000 copies in just three days, making it a “half-million seller.” It ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s “Daily Album Ranking” and topped iTunes’ “Top Albums” chart in 11 countries or regions. It also entered Billboard’s latest “World Albums” chart, dated September 19.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.