Hyomin Mentions Kim Kwang-soo Two Years After Revisiting the ‘T-ara Bullying’ Controversy: “It Was Difficult, but It Helped Me Become Self-Reliant”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] T-ara’s Hyomin mentioned Kim Kwang-soo.

On the 15th, Ko So-young’s YouTube channel posted a video titled, “Why Are These Two Close? How Did Ko So-young Become Friends with T-ara’s Hyomin?”

Ko So-young enjoyed daytime drinks with her close friend, T-ara’s Hyomin. Ko So-young remarked, “You’ve been active again lately,” and Hyomin said, “I’m holding a solo fan meeting in Macau this time. I’ve also held events in Vietnam and China, but I guess K-pop singers hadn’t visited Vietnam very often. Since we started going there frequently, people seemed grateful to us.”

Ko So-young said, “When I see foreign fans, they tend to like one singer for a very long time,” and Hyomin joked, “These days, if you turn over a T-ara banner, it says BLACKPINK.”

Ko So-young said, “You go around by yourself, even taking care of dresses and things on your own. I’m so proud of you.” Hyomin responded, “When T-ara was active, our boss’s attitude was, ‘You need to take the initiative and do something yourselves,’ ‘Go to Dongdaemun now,’ and ‘Try doing it yourselves.’ In a way, he gave us an opportunity to participate in the production process.”

Ko So-young said, “Looking back, it may have been too much. You were already busy with your schedules. But in a way, it may have helped you.” Hyomin replied, “It was extremely difficult, but it helped me a lot. At the time, I wondered, ‘How are we supposed to do this?’ But thanks to that, I developed this sense of self-reliance. During ‘Roly Poly’ promotions, I came up with the concept myself, drew things like polka-dot bodysuits, and wore them in the music video.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kwang-soo appeared on an entertainment program in 2024 and mentioned the T-ara bullying controversy, reigniting the issue after 12 years. Kim Kwang-soo acknowledged conflict among the T-ara members and said, “I tore up Hwa-young and Hyo-young’s contracts and told them to pursue their own work, saying I would release them without conditions,” and “The T-ara members went ahead with the broadcast because they had done nothing wrong.” However, after the broadcast, Ryu Hwa-young said, “I do not understand your intention in making biased and distorted remarks about an incident from 12 years ago,” and claimed, “The fact that I was bullied is true.” She alleged that T-ara members had verbally and physically abused her, sparking further controversy.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.