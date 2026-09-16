Ko So-young Says She Was Banned From Social Media: "My Agency Begged Me Not to Upload Photos"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ko So-young says she was banned from using social media.

On the 15th, a video titled "Why Are They Close? How Did Ko So-young and T-ara's Hyomin Become Friends?" was posted on Ko So-young's YouTube channel.

Ko So-young met her close friend Hyomin of T-ara, who is 17 years younger than her. When the production team asked, "We heard Hyomin has some helpful tips she wants to share," Ko So-young replied, "No matter how many photos I take for social media, I can't capture the current aesthetic. Hyomin is really good at taking photos."

Hyomin emphasized, "Photo editing is more important than taking a good picture," while Ko So-young said, "I do edit my photos a little, too. I smooth out my skin texture." However, Ko So-young also revealed that she had been banned from using social media. When the production team asked, "We heard your agency banned you from using Instagram," Ko So-young said, "Whenever I do my makeup, I feel bad letting it go to waste, so I take photos by myself and upload them to social media. Then they ask, 'Can't you take this down?' They kept begging me not to upload photos to Instagram, so I deleted them all," prompting laughter.

Hyomin then took several photos of Ko So-young with a social-media aesthetic. Ko So-young also followed Hyomin's lead and took photos in various poses, saying, "I like taking photos honestly, too. The direction has to be right." Hyomin delivered a blunt reality check, replying, "That doesn't mean they're perfectly aligned, either," which drew laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.