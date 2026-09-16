Lisa Addresses Leaked BLACKPINK Trainee Video and Death Threats: "It Was Sad, but I Overcame It"

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] BLACKPINK member Lisa has spoken out about the incident involving the leak of a video from her trainee days.

Lisa gave an interview to U.S. entertainment outlet Variety on the 14th (local time).

Ahead of her solo performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Lisa faced backlash after a video surfaced showing her singing along with the other BLACKPINK members during their trainee days and using the racially offensive slur 'ni**.' Although she did not comment on the incident at the time because her then-agency, YG Entertainment, urged her not to, the person who leaked the video also reportedly sent Lisa death threats.

Lisa opened up, saying, "I sincerely apologize. I didn't know at the time, but I have learned about that issue—the racially offensive expression—and I will never do anything like that again. I was sad about everything that happened. Even when I wanted to focus on my performance, the incident happened, and I couldn't control it. But I overcame it."

At 13, Lisa joined YG after beating more than 4,000 competitors, becoming the company's first non-Korean trainee. She made her debut with BLACKPINK in 2016 after undergoing five years of rigorous training, during which drinking, dating, driving, and meeting friends were all restricted. BLACKPINK became one of K-pop's leading girl groups and won fans worldwide, but the weight of the crown was heavy. Lisa had to present a carefully managed life at all times and date in secret. She said she had not even gone to a club once by the age of 25. Then, after her exclusive contract with YG ended in 2024, Lisa entered the second act of her life by establishing her own agency, LLOUD.

Looking back on that period, Lisa recalled, "I focused only on practicing dance, singing, rapping, and languages. All we thought about was debuting as singers. I think the company also tried to protect us because we were young at the time. The members and I always say that we had so much fun together. We didn't get much sleep, but it was an amazing time when we created, practiced, and learned new things."

Regarding the monthly evaluations, she also opened up, saying, "It wasn't easy, but those experiences made me who I am today. It was heartbreaking and sad to watch my friends leave, but you grow and learn about life through those experiences. Performing in front of so many people while knowing you could be eliminated at any time was stressful, but it was also fun. Even now, when I watch videos from that time, I think it's incredible that we created and performed all those choreographies ourselves."

On taking on new challenges, she said, "I was a little scared at first. No one told me what I should do, and I had to choose for myself which path to take. As I worked through things one by one, I gained a lot of confidence and learned a great deal."

Lisa is a global superstar with more than 100 million followers. Many fans supported her second act, but many others also hurled baseless criticism at her or viewed her through a prejudiced lens. Lisa said, "It wasn't easy. It was difficult at first, but in the end, I can't control their opinions. It's enough to know who I am and what I do. I try not to think about the hateful comments. It's not good for my health."

Lisa particularly expressed her affection for BLACKPINK, saying, "Even when I'm 50, I want to be in BLACKPINK. We are each pursuing solo activities now, but we will always be together."

Always Lalisa, a documentary about Lisa's journey as a solo artist, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on the 14th. It will also be released in theaters on October 12.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.