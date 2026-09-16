Kim Jung-hwa Opens Her 13th Café, Revealing Even the Franchise Fee: "Meeting a Good Company Is Also a Privilege"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Kim Jung-hwa and her husband, You Eun-sung, have opened their 13th café.

On the 15th, Kim Jung-hwa's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "The Hectic First Day of Opening: Behind the Scenes of Alistar Coffee's Singil Branch & Answers to Your Questions!"

Kim Jung-hwa celebrated with You Eun-sung, saying, "Today is a truly special day. Today is the day our 13th store opens." She added, "Today, the director and I plan to visit the store to celebrate with them. I intend to welcome customers coming to the Singil branch as a special barista today. I'll make them delicious coffee."

After arriving at the store, Kim Jung-hwa and You Eun-sung worked frantically while welcoming customers. Asked how the company differs from other franchises, Kim Jung-hwa said, "When someone joins our franchise, we establish a sponsorship relationship with one child with AIDS in Uganda and one disadvantaged child near Singil-dong. That means we can help one child at each branch, as well as one Korean child. I think that is our biggest difference." She added, "So for the customers who drink our coffee, the franchise owners who operate the stores and our headquarters, we believe that a cup of coffee is not merely worth the value of a cup of coffee, but is a cup that goes beyond that value."

The question franchise owners ask most often when inquiring about a franchise is, "How much does it cost?" You Eun-sung said, "For a 15-pyeong store, you should expect to pay about 80 million won, including all the equipment and interior work. People who have looked into many other brands also ask how much additional costs there are." He added, "Everyone wants to know about sales. Average sales figures are all listed in the disclosure document, so we provide that information, and we also conduct a commercial-area analysis."

Finally, the couple told prospective franchise owners, "One thing I can say with confidence is that meeting a good company is also a privilege for franchise owners, and meeting good franchise owners is a privilege for our company. If you want to operate a meaningful business, we will actively support you."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.