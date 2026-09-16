Lee Kyung-shil and Her Daughter Give a Cool Response to a Comment Saying, “She Treats Her Daughter and Son Differently”: “Everyone Is Envious” (“Our Mom Lee Kyung-shil”)

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Lee Kyung-shil and her daughter Jenny Son, who appear together on “Our Mom Lee Kyung-shil,” took time to read comments on the channel.

The YouTube channel “Our Mom Lee Kyung-shil,” released on the 15th, featured the pair’s trip to Busan by train. Lee Kyung-shil and Jenny Son showed their playful mother-daughter chemistry from the moment they boarded the train. After completing their itinerary, they changed into comfortable clothes at their accommodation and read comments posted on the channel.

Regarding a comment on the recently uploaded Namhae County episode that read, “It was because of Aunt Kyung-shil’s personality that she managed to endure that accommodation. I think they probably spent 80 percent of the time fighting before leaving,” Lee Kyung-shil revealed that she had posted a reply herself. She introduced her response, saying, “I could tell that she was an adult who had lived properly and according to her convictions. As we kept talking, she became cute and entertaining.”

There were also many comments praising Jenny Son. In response to comments such as “Jenny’s voice is charming” and “Jenny has a distinctive personality and is charming,” Lee Kyung-shil pointed out, “That means they’re saying you’re not pretty.” Jenny Son admitted, “I don’t often hear people say I’m pretty either,” but then snapped back, “If I’m charming, that’s enough. Do I have to be pretty too?” A comment saying, “I wish I had a daughter like that,” also drew laughter when Jenny Son replied, “That’s because they don’t know my temper.”

A comment saying, “It feels like you treat your son and daughter differently,” made both Lee Kyung-shil and Jenny Son burst out laughing, as if it were only natural. In reality, Lee Kyung-shil is somewhat strict with her son, Son Bo-seung, while she has a friend-like relationship with her daughter, Jenny Son. When Jenny Son said, “A lot of people, especially those who only have sons, say they’re envious,” Lee Kyung-shil added, “I guess everyone wants to travel with their daughters, but they haven’t been able to make it happen.” Jenny Son also shared her appreciation for the “Our Mom Lee Kyung-shil” content, saying, “Before starting YouTube, I really wanted to travel with Mom. I should travel around with her more from now on. It gives me a sense of mission.”

During their trip around Busan, Lee Kyung-shil and Jenny Son ate at a Vietnamese restaurant recommended by Lee Hong-ryeol. They also visited Haeridan Street, walked through its alleys while taking in the scenery, and went shopping on an unplanned stop. When they spotted a claw-machine arcade, they shared a bit of trivia: “Bo-seung spent all the money he earned from appearing on ‘Yujasik Sangpalja’ at claw machines. That’s why he’s incredibly good at them now.”

Although the two traveled around Busan affectionately together, they showed natural mother-daughter chemistry by talking about what they wanted to say without listening to each other and nagging one another over trivial matters.

“Our Mom Lee Kyung-shil” is a YouTube channel where Lee Kyung-shil and her daughter Jenny Son share travel, hobbies, and experiences, capturing the everyday understanding unique to mothers and daughters in vlog format. Presented from Jenny Son’s perspective as she observes her mother, Lee Kyung-shil, the content portrays the warm and humorous chemistry that can arise only in a mother-daughter relationship.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.