Song Ji-eun Sheds Tears on Broadcast... Husband Park We Deletes Another Video from ‘Weracle’

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] Song Ji-eun, a former member of the group Secret, appeared on a Christian broadcast. Meanwhile, the number of public videos on her husband Park We’s YouTube channel has once again decreased, drawing attention.

Song Ji-eun appeared on the Christian YouTube channel ‘Saeropge Hasoseo,’ released on the 14th, and co-hosted the program with Joo Young-hoon and Lee Jung-soo. The broadcast featured the story of a mother who lost her 17-year-old son to a brain tumor. Song Ji-eun ultimately shed tears while listening to the story. Comparing the child to an ‘angel,’ she expressed empathy for the mother’s pain. However, it has not been confirmed whether the program was filmed before or after the controversy surrounding Park We.

While Song Ji-eun appeared in video content, another change was spotted on ‘Weracle,’ the YouTube channel operated by Park We.

As of 4 p.m. on the 15th, ‘Weracle’ had a total of 784 public videos, one fewer than the 785 confirmed the previous day. Park We had previously deleted footage of the KTX accident following controversy over the release of CCTV footage showing his fall. He also successively made 13 previously uploaded videos with a ‘social experiment’ format private. This time, the number has decreased by one more.

Changes also continued on external channels. A solo lecture video from CBS’s ‘15 Minutes to Change the World,’ in which Park We had appeared in the past, was also recently made private. By contrast, the video featuring Song Ji-eun in 2024 remains public. The exact timing and reason for the removal of Park We’s lecture video are unknown.

The controversy surrounding Park We began with a fall that occurred while he was getting off a KTX train last month. On the 21st of last month, Park We released CCTV footage of the incident on his YouTube channel. The video showed Park We falling as the wheel of his wheelchair, which he was using to descend a ramp, caught on the foot of an on-site social service worker.

Although the footage also showed the worker apologizing immediately after the accident, criticism continued over the decision to make public footage in which the individual could be identified. Park We later deleted the video and apologized, saying that he had not sufficiently considered the worker’s position.

The backlash continued. Scheduled lectures and talk concerts were canceled one after another, and Park We voluntarily resigned as a promotional ambassador for the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The number of ‘Weracle’ subscribers, which had exceeded 1 million, also reportedly fell to around 946,000 as of the 15th.

Amid these developments, Song Ji-eun appeared again through ‘Saeropge Hasoseo.’ Park We, however, has not issued any additional statement since his apology, while videos on and off his channel continue to be made private one by one.

Minjeong Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.