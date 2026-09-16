Lee Hye-jung, Wife of Lee Hee-jun, Served Home-Cooked Meals to Song Joong-ki and Choi Woo-shik—"They Suddenly Stopped Coming; Please Visit Again" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former basketball player, model, and television personality Lee Hye-jung is set to dominate the studio on 'Radio Star' with a giant 'human ground stone dagger' costume she spent more than a month creating. She will speak candidly about recently becoming captivated by Choi San, despite never having been interested in idols before, as well as her plans for a second child with her husband, Lee Hee-jun.

Wednesday night's episode of MBC's 'Radio Star,' airing today (the 16th), will feature Hyung-Taik Lee, Lee Hye-jung, Cho Jun-ho, and Minami in the special 'Nagoya-ho! Asian Games' episode. The program was planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yoon-sang, Byun Da-hee, and Yang In-hye.

Lee Hye-jung, who appears on 'Radio Star,' draws attention with an update about her recent challenge in a costume competition at the National Museum of Korea. She said it was her first time visiting the museum with her son and that, while looking for an artifact resembling her, she saw a ground stone dagger and thought, "That looks like me," prompting laughter.

Lee Hye-jung explained that she resembles the ground stone dagger because she, too, has continually 'honed herself' while transforming from an athlete into a model. The MCs burst out laughing at her unusual level of immersion: she felt the dagger's long, slender body and pointed shape resembled her, as did the way it stood in the spotlight at the National Museum of Korea.

Lee Hye-jung will also unveil in the studio the giant 'human ground stone dagger' costume she spent more than a month making for the competition's finals. She covered fabric, applied glue, let it dry, and repeatedly painted it to bring out its shape. When she appears wearing the costume herself, the MCs will marvel at its overwhelming size and appearance. The dagger's form is completed when she raises her arms, further capturing everyone's attention.

Her pledge for the competition is as extraordinary as her passion for it. Lee Hye-jung says that, if she achieves a good result, she wants to stand on a street in Seongsu-dong and introduce the ground stone dagger to passersby. She also expresses her hope of donating the costume to the National Museum of Korea, saying it would be a shame to discard something she worked on so carefully for more than a month simply because the competition had ended.

Lee Hye-jung's ingrained 'athlete's instincts,' developed as a former Asian youth national basketball player, will also be revealed. Because of her long career as an athlete, she moves quickly even when visiting the mountains instead of enjoying the scenery. When walking, she still looks for openings and moves past people if there are too many ahead of her. She demonstrates her signature quick movements through crowds, turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

The evolution of runway walks across different eras will also showcase the former top model's expertise. Lee Hye-jung recreates everything from the walks of the past, which emphasized glamorous and elegant poses, to the period when long, extended movements were highlighted, and the natural walks of today's models, who emphasize their individual personalities. By presenting the changing styles of walking in one place, she displays the presence expected of a former model.

Lee Hye-jung also confesses that she has recently become deeply interested in an idol for the first time in her life. The person in question is Choi San. She says she had never been interested in idols before, but after seeing a video through an acquaintance, she became captivated by Choi San, who kept appearing in her recommendations. She even reveals that she noticed Choi San's vibe while looking at her husband, Lee Hee-jun, filling the set with laughter.

Lee Hye-jung's distinctive way of supporting her husband will also be revealed. A skilled cook who even holds a Korean cuisine chef's certificate, she says she has invited Lee Hee-jun's colleagues to their home and served them meals herself. While sharing stories of preparing home-cooked meals for several actors, including Choi Woo-shik, Son Suk-ku, and Song Joong-ki, she says they have suddenly stopped coming and sends them a video message asking them to visit again, prompting laughter.

She will also speak candidly about her family plans. Lee Hye-jung says her son has wanted a younger sibling for a long time and that she once seriously raised the subject of having a second child with Lee Hee-jun. She is set to discuss openly her thoughts about a second child, her practical concerns about starting childcare again, and the conversations she has had with her husband.

Lee Hye-jung's stories—from the giant 'human ground stone dagger' and her first experience of becoming an idol fan over Choi San to her family plans with her husband, Lee Hee-jun—can be seen on 'Radio Star,' airing today (the 16th) at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, 'Radio Star' is widely loved as a distinctive talk show in which its MCs disarm guests with sharp, unpredictable banter and draw out their genuine stories.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.