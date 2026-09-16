Bang Min-ah♥On Joo-wan Make a Surprise ‘Couple Outfit’ Outing 10 Months After Marriage...Sweet Newlyweds in Their Second Year

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Married couple Bang Min-ah and On Joo-wan visited a musical theater to support their close friend Park Jin-joo.

On the 16th, Bang Min-ah expressed her affection for Park Jin-joo, saying, "Park Jin-joo is pretty, stylish, funny, and incapable of doing anything poorly."

Bang Min-ah and On Joo-wan dressed in matching couple outfits and headed out to support Park Jin-joo.

The two visited Park Jin-joo’s dressing room and enjoyed a warm time together. She is currently appearing as Anna in the musical *Frozen*.

On Joo-wan also actively cheered on Park Jin-joo, saying, "*Frozen* is fun. You’re so good, Jin-joo."

Meanwhile, On Joo-wan and Bang Min-ah first met through the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama *Beautiful Gong Shim* in 2016. They met again in the 2021 musical *The Days*, grew closer, and eventually began dating.

The couple officially announced their marriage last July and became husband and wife after holding a private wedding ceremony in November of the same year, surrounded by the blessings of their families and close relatives.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.