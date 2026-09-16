Jun Hyun-moo and Kwak Bum: What Happened? "We Started on Bad Terms and Have a Rivalry" ('Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On 'Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,' Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube will explore Jeonju’s authentic flavors with Kwak Bum and Kim Ji-yu.

Episode 12 of MBN and Kstar’s 'Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,' airing Friday the 18th at 9:10 p.m., will show Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) meeting Jeonju natives Kwak Bum and Kim Ji-yu for a food trip to long-established restaurants favored by locals.

After arriving in Jeonju, Jun Hyun-moo expressed his special affection for the city, saying, "I become reverent whenever I come here. It’s a quiet and lovely neighborhood." He then introduced the two guests, saying, "Today’s food companions are both from Jeonju," referring to Kwak Bum, the "top-rated comedian," and Kim Ji-yu, the "variety-show dark horse." Kwak Bum immediately launched his own "Kwak Bum’s plan," proudly recommending a popular fried-food restaurant in the neighborhood where he used to live. While they were enjoying the food, Kwaktube suddenly complimented Kwak Bum’s fashion. Jun Hyun-moo then made everyone laugh by praising him, saying, "Now that you’ve lost weight, you look like Jung Woo-sung."

Amid the warm atmosphere, Jun Hyun-moo began by asking, "I heard you both have tremendous Jeonju pride?" Kwak Bum impressed everyone by sharing insider tips on local restaurants serving Jeonju soul foods such as bibimbap and kongnamul-gukbap. When Kwak Bum and Kim Ji-yu said they had lived in Jeonju for about 20 years, Jun Hyun-moo confidently replied, "But I bet you don’t know this place," and took them to a 60-year-old restaurant specializing in ox-foot soup. Upon arriving, Kwak Bum and Kim Ji-yu were visibly shocked, saying, "How did we not know about this place?" The two then cautiously entered the restaurant, saying, "If senior Jun Hyun-moo takes the lead, we’ll help get them on the show too."

After overcoming several difficulties and successfully securing the restaurant’s participation, the four ordered their meal. When Kwak Bum tried to order the small serving of boiled pork, Jun Hyun-moo laughed and said, "Watching your diet, huh?" Flustered, Kwak Bum stammered, "No. Then let’s get the large one." Kwaktube immediately asked pointedly, "Are you two fighting?" Jun Hyun-moo surprised everyone by confessing, "Actually, we started on bad terms. There’s a rivalry between us." Kwak Bum also brought up a behind-the-scenes story, recalling his difficult days on 'Gag Concert' when he was overshadowed by "Mu-cury." He added with a bitter smile, "That was my only chance..." evoking sympathy.

As curiosity grows over the story behind the troubled relationship between Jun Hyun-moo and Kwak Bum, viewers can discover the secret of the ox-foot soup that even Jeonju natives did not know about on episode 12 of MBN and Kstar’s 'Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,' airing Friday the 18th at 9:10 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.