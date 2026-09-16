‘-44 kg’ Kim Shin-young Says She Regained Weight in Six Weeks...Surprising Update Spotted on Home Shopping

[Sportschosun Reporter Min-jung Cho] Broadcaster Kim Shin-young drew attention after appearing on a home-shopping program looking noticeably fuller. She was once known as a leading “diet-maintainer” after losing nearly half her body weight, making her changed appearance all the more striking.

On the 15th, Kim Shin-young shared footage from a live home-shopping broadcast on her social media. In the footage, she wore a blue shirt and held up a large rack of ribs before digging into it on camera. Her willingness to take a big bite without hesitation created a different impression from the strict dietary management for which she was once known.

What drew the most attention was her changed physique. Kim Shin-young had been cited as a leading example of diet success after losing weight from 88 kg to 44 kg and maintaining it for years. Recently, however, she has appeared on broadcasts looking heavier than before, prompting a series of headlines about her so-called “yo-yo weight gain.”

Kim Shin-young has also been candid about the changes to her body. On a recent broadcast, she openly said that the body she had maintained for 14 years had returned in just six weeks, directly addressing her changed condition. Rather than obsessing over the number on the scale as she once did, she has also been seen more often enjoying the foods she wants to eat. During this home-shopping appearance, she even held up a large rack of ribs and tasted it on camera, making the change especially apparent. Once known for strict self-management and eating small portions, Kim Shin-young is now comfortably taking on food-focused broadcasts and showing a completely different charm.

Kim Shin-young is also temporarily away from MBC FM4U’s “Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shin-young,” which she had hosted for 14 years. She previously announced plans to take about three months off from her DJ duties to reorganize her IP company and deal with matters she had put off.

While briefly away from the radio booth, Kim Shin-young was unexpectedly spotted on a live home-shopping broadcast. Having moved beyond her image as a “diet icon” who maintained her 44-kg weight loss for years, she is showing a more relaxed and fuller side, keeping attention focused on her changing path.

Min-jung Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.