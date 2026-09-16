Ko So-young and Hyomin’s Drunken Friendship Defies Their 17-Year Age Gap—Both Blacked Out on Their First Meeting

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ko So-young and Hyomin, a former member of T-ara, revealed that they both blacked out after drinking together when they first met.

Ko So-young admitted that getting heavily intoxicated in front of Hyomin, who is 17 years younger than her, was "so embarrassing."

On the 15th, a video featuring Hyomin was released on Ko So-young’s YouTube channel. Introducing Hyomin as a younger friend she is especially fond of, Ko So-young spent time with her in Hannam-dong and discussed a range of topics, from photography techniques to married life.

The two also revealed how they became close. Ko So-young said they first met when Hyomin joined a meal with an acquaintance from the entertainment industry whom Ko So-young considers family.

Hyomin’s first impression immediately won Ko So-young over. Recalling their first meeting, Ko So-young said, "She had such a great personality, was lovely, and was very affectionate," adding that they quickly became close.

The problem was alcohol. The two shared drinks from the day they first met, and Ko So-young confessed, "We drank so much that day that I think we both blacked out."

Ko So-young was particularly embarrassed that she had gotten drunk in front of Hyomin, whom she was meeting for the first time. She described her feelings at the time, saying, "It was so embarrassing. I wondered, ‘What am I doing in front of a younger colleague?’"

Although their memories of that first meeting were hazy, their relationship continued. They met again at events and gradually grew closer by naturally spending time together through mutual acquaintances.

Ko So-young said she enjoys every meeting with Hyomin, expressing her special affection by saying, "She makes me happy. It feels like I’m developing abs." Hyomin also agreed, saying that the two seem to have many similarities in their personalities.

That same day, Hyomin also posted several photos on her social media account along with the message, "Emergency dispatch after getting a call from my older sister. Everyone, head over to Ko So-young’s YouTube."

The photos showed the two dining together and posing side by side in front of a mirror. Hyomin also took Ko So-young’s photos and shared her own photography and editing tips.

Their close friendship has been revealed publicly several times before. Ko So-young attended Hyomin’s wedding last year to celebrate her new beginning, and later shared glimpses of their everyday life, including shopping and grocery trips together.

Ko So-young also sent Hyomin kimchi that she had made herself to her newlywed home. At the time, Hyomin expressed her gratitude, saying, "So-young unnie said, ‘Don’t you have any kimchi at home?’ and made some for me and sent it over," adding, "It’s so delicious that I’m saving it to eat little by little."

Ko So-young, born in 1972, and Hyomin, born in 1989, have a 17-year age gap. After creating an unforgettable memory of both blacking out together on their first meeting, the two continue their friendship across generations.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.