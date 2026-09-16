Shin Jung-hwan’s Restaurant Reportedly Generates ‘100 Million Won in Monthly Sales,’ Yet He Says, ‘I Haven’t Received Even 10 Won in Settlement’

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Shin Jung-hwan said that although the restaurant he runs generates high sales of 100 million won a month, he has yet to receive any settlement.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel ‘Human Story’ released an episode titled ‘Shin Jung-hwan and Tak Jae-hoon’s Human Story [Country Kkokko].’

That day, Shin Jung-hwan was working at the restaurant, which was bustling with customers even though it was only 5:30 p.m.

When told, "I heard the sales exceed 100 million won," Shin Jung-hwan replied, "I’m receiving a lot of love, but after appearing on this program, people around me think I’m making an enormous amount of money."

He continued, "As many people know, opening a restaurant involves costs such as interior renovations, employee salaries, training expenses and ingredients. And because this place is at Gunja Station, the rent isn’t cheap. There have been far too many expenses," he lamented.

Shin Jung-hwan confessed, "I still have a long way to go. That’s why I haven’t received even 10 won in settlement so far."

The producer responded, "I actually thought the business was doing well and that you must be making a lot of money," expressing surprise. Shin Jung-hwan explained, "That’s right. Thankfully, we’re recording high sales, but it’s all being reinvested."

Meanwhile, Shin Jung-hwan repeatedly failed to attend scheduled television recordings after allegations of gambling abroad emerged in Cebu, the Philippines, in 2010. At the time, he explained through his fan café, alongside a photo of himself hospitalized locally, that he was being treated for dengue fever. However, his explanation was later found to be untrue, adding controversy over lying to the gambling allegations.

Shin Jung-hwan was eventually indicted on charges of habitual gambling and sentenced to eight months in prison in 2011. He was released on parole in December of that year and subsequently withdrew from television activities for an extended period.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.