Teachers’ Rights Protection Officer Assigned to Special Education Teacher Accused of Abusing Joo Ho-min’s Son, Bringing New Turn Ahead of Supreme Court Ruling

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jung] A trial involving a special education teacher accused in connection with webtoon artist Joo Ho-min’s son has continued for three years, and a new development has emerged. The Gyeonggi-do Office of Education has decided to assign a teachers’ rights protection officer to the teacher and provide one-on-one legal and counseling support.

The teachers’ rights protection unit directly under the superintendent of the Gyeonggi-do Office of Education recently classified the case involving Teacher A, a special education teacher indicted on charges of emotionally abusing Joo Ho-min’s son, as a case of a reported child abuse allegation. The unit reportedly determined that the case required direct support, considering that the proceedings have continued for several years.

First, one full-time teachers’ rights protection officer, who is an education supervisor, was assigned to Teacher A. Additional professionals, including lawyers, will also be brought in from among the 300 teachers’ rights protection officers selected through an open recruitment process. Tailored support, including legal assistance and counseling, will be provided.

The case involving Joo Ho-min’s son began in 2022. Allegations arose that Teacher A had made inappropriate remarks to Joo Ho-min’s son, who was nine years old at the time, in a customized learning class at an elementary school in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The case proceeded to trial after Joo Ho-min’s side filed a child abuse complaint against Teacher A based on recordings obtained by placing a recording device in the boy’s schoolbag.

At the first trial, the recording was deemed admissible as evidence. The court handed Teacher A a suspended sentence of a 2 million won fine.

The outcome was reversed on appeal. The court ruled that the secretly recorded classroom conversation constituted a “conversation between other persons that was not made public” under the Protection of Communications Secrets Act and therefore could not be used as evidence. It overturned the lower court’s ruling and acquitted Teacher A.

The case did not end there. The prosecution challenged the appellate ruling and appealed to the Supreme Court of Korea, which is now preparing to issue the final decision.

The case has drawn renewed attention as the education office has taken direct steps to protect the special education teacher. With professional personnel, including a lawyer, now assigned to Teacher A in addition to an education supervisor, the case is facing another turning point ahead of the Supreme Court of Korea’s ruling, attracting considerable interest.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.