Jeon Soyeon to Reveal the Truth Behind the “1 Billion Won in Royalties” Rumor... Taking on All the Speculation Head-On (“Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show”)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeon Soyeon of i-dle will appear as the second guest on broadcaster Heo Kyung-hwan’s first solo talk show, “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show.”

“Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show,” produced by tcast E Channel and NYCC and set to be released on the 16th, is a talk program that explores stars’ small everyday moments and unexpected habits instead of grand topics such as work, success, or life. Its first guest, SEVENTEEN’s Dino, shared a variety of stories that are rarely heard elsewhere and showed a new side of himself.

The second guest will be Jeon Soyeon, the leader, main rapper, and producer of i-dle. Heo Kyung-hwan welcomes her with a “catchphrase parade,” saying, “I’m trying to come out right now~” and “Should I forget my catchphrase?” Jeon Soyeon expresses her desire for a catchphrase, saying, “I really want to be trendy,” and, “Now that I’m here, I want one. Please make one for me.”

Heo Kyung-hwan also reveals a past connection with Jeon Soyeon, saying, “There’s something I need to do properly.” He then shares the candid reason he left his former agency. Jeon Soyeon also mentions her new song “I’m Gonna Quit” and explains why she decided to appear on “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show.”

On the show, Jeon Soyeon shares various stories she has rarely discussed publicly. First, she clears up the many rumors surrounding her height by revealing her actual height, and she asks Heo Kyung-hwan about his height as well. As they talk, the two discover an unexpected similarity and make viewers laugh by saying, “The two of us had the same DNA.”

The truth behind the “1 billion won in royalties” rumor surrounding Jeon Soyeon will also be revealed. Having written many hit songs herself, Jeon Soyeon responds candidly to questions about the royalties associated with her name. She also discusses her connection with MINAMI, a member of the recently spotlighted group RESCENE, whom she met on an audition program, sharing her first impression of MINAMI and the advice she gave her at the time.

Jeon Soyeon has written songs not only for i-dle but also for numerous other artists, while taking part in their production. The program will therefore continue with a look at her “producer’s perspective.” When Heo Kyung-hwan asks, “Among the people you’ve been watching, is there a singer you’d like to send a love call to or keep an eye on?” Jeon Soyeon immediately names one group. Her choice raises curiosity about which singer she wants to contact as a producer.

Jeon Soyeon’s unexpected daily life will also be revealed. She talks about why she recently took on the challenge of performing 108 bows, as well as her unusual childhood experience of attending a temple kindergarten. She confidently says that she cannot lie, but immediately takes back the statement, leaving Heo Kyung-hwan flustered and adding to the laughter.

She also shares how her introverted personality once led her to leave her own birthday party early and go home. For the first time, Jeon Soyeon opens up about the other i-dle members’ reactions at the time and feelings she had been unable to tell them.

Jeon Soyeon will also reveal, for the first time on “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show,” an unexpected item she always takes with her whenever she travels abroad. Heo Kyung-hwan cannot hide his surprise, saying, “Olympic national team athletes do that.” Viewers will be left wondering what Jeon Soyeon brings on every overseas schedule and why she carries it.

Finally, Heo Kyung-hwan sets out to create a catchphrase exclusively for Jeon Soyeon. When she expresses anticipation by saying, “I’ve never had a catchphrase in my life,” Heo Kyung-hwan even practices in the bathroom before returning with a renewed catchphrase. Jeon Soyeon reportedly expressed satisfaction, saying, “I like it?” Will Jeon Soyeon’s first-ever catchphrase be born on “Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show”? Her candid stories, rarely heard elsewhere, and the catchphrase Heo Kyung-hwan has ambitiously prepared will be revealed on the program.

“Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show” is a collaboration between tcast E Channel, which has presented series including “Brave Detectives,” “Dolsing N Mosol,” and “My Child’s Romance,” and NYCC, led by producer Kim Na-yeon, which has planned and produced programs such as “Dex’s Cold Interview” and “Young K’s K-Survival.”

“Heo Kyung-hwan’s Catchphrase Show” is released every Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the YouTube channel “ggzz.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.