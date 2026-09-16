'Kim Jun-ho♥' Kim Ji-min Says Her Eyes Have Changed Noticeably After Quitting Alcohol During Pregnancy: "The Whites of My Eyes Are Getting Whiter"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Ji-min revealed the changes she has noticed since she began abstaining from alcohol while preparing for pregnancy.

On the 16th, Kim Ji-min shared how she has changed, saying, "The most noticeable change since I quit drinking."

Kim Ji-min proudly showed off her brighter, more sparkling eyes, saying, "The whites of my eyes! They’re getting whiter."

She listed the effects of abstaining from alcohol that she has personally experienced, saying, "This period of sobriety began when I started preparing for pregnancy! I’m feeling so many changes!"

Kim Ji-min described five changes: "The swelling has gone down dramatically (although my body is gaining weight because of the pregnancy, the swelling in my face keeps going down), my eyes look clearer (egg whites, watch out!), no esophagitis, various organ-function levels have returned to normal, my blood pressure is normal every day, and I can feel that my gut has become stronger! I feel 50,000 times better!"

She added, "There are so many more, actually, so I’ll add them as I think of them!" and said she would continue sharing the changes she has noticed since quitting alcohol.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho held their wedding ceremony in July last year. One year into their marriage, in July this year, they announced that they were expecting a baby.

Kim Ji-min revealed that she became pregnant on her first attempt through in vitro fertilization and that the baby’s prenatal nickname is Durubi. At the time of the pregnancy announcement, her agency said she was 12 weeks pregnant. Kim Ji-min later personally announced that she is due to give birth in early February 2027.

Last month’s episode of SBS’s "My Little Old Boy" also revealed that the couple’s baby is a boy. After seeing the ultrasound images, Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min expressed their excitement at becoming parents-to-be, drawing considerable attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.