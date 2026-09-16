Sim Soo-bong's Home Revealed for the First Time... Her Meticulously Managed Routine: "I've Weighed the Same for 49 Years" ('Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Sim Soo-bong's home will be revealed for the first time on an entertainment program on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.'

The September 17 episode of KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' (hereafter, 'Fun-Staurant'), airing at 8:30 p.m., will be presented as a Chuseok special. National singer Sim Soo-bong, who has warmly comforted the people of South Korea with timeless hit songs for 49 years, will appear on the show. As viewers grow curious about Sim Soo-bong's everyday life, her home, where she has lived for more than 30 years, is drawing particular attention because it will be revealed on television for the first time.

In the footage released that day, the 'Fun-Staurant' production team visited national singer Sim Soo-bong's home. Dressed comfortably, Sim Soo-bong warmly welcomed the crew, saying, "Come on in!" She soon could not hide her surprise at filming an observational entertainment program, asking, "Are there really this many cameras?" She then greeted them like a young girl, saying, "Please take good care of me. Make me look pretty," bringing smiles to those watching.

The home, which will be revealed for the first time on an entertainment program through 'Fun-Staurant,' also drew attention. From the antique furniture at the entrance, the entire house exuded a cozy yet vintage atmosphere. Precious letters filled with fans' affection were on display, along with the piano that Sim Soo-bong had played for nearly 30 years and used to create numerous hit songs. Sim Soo-bong expressed her affection for the home she has shared for so many years, saying, "I've lived in this house for more than 30 years."

The show also reportedly offered a glimpse of Sim Soo-bong's girlish sensibility at home. Her kitchen cabinets were neatly filled with pretty dishes and teacups. Even after filling the cabinets, she reportedly stored dishes and teacups in unexpected places because there was not enough room. Where could Sim Soo-bong's cherished dishes and teacups be kept?

Sim Soo-bong also showed how seriously she takes her health. She introduced the exercises she regularly does at home and revealed the meals she eats to stay healthy. Her grandnephew, Son Tae-jin, said, "Because managing her health has always been a habit, she has maintained nearly the same weight throughout her 49-year singing career." Sim Soo-bong's everyday life at home will be revealed for the first time on KBS 2TV's 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,' airing Thursday, September 17, at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.