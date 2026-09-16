Season 28’s Hyunsook and Youngsik break up after failing to overcome long-distance relationship: “We decided to return to our respective lives before the children became more attached”

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Hyunsook and Youngsik from Season 28 of “I’m Solo” have broken up.

Hyunsook confirmed her breakup with Youngsik in a social media comment on the 16th. Rumors of their separation arose after the two recently deleted traces of each other from social media and YouTube.

In response to the question, “Did you break up with Youngsik?” Hyunsook stated, “Yes. He was a good person, and I was happy. That is why we decided to return to our respective lives before it was too late and before we became more attached. We sincerely want to support each other’s futures.” To a fan who expressed regret over the breakup, she said, “The ending may be disappointing, but we made this choice after having a sufficient conversation. Thank you for supporting us all this time.” Regarding why they deleted traces of each other, she explained, “I think deleting them is a matter of courtesy to each other.”

Hyunsook and Youngsik, who appeared on the 28th season’s divorced-singles special of “I’m Solo,” revealed their relationship belatedly last March, after the show ended. The two maintained a long-distance relationship while traveling between Incheon and Gwangju. Their relationship grew so serious that they even considered remarriage, but they ultimately chose to part ways.

Meanwhile, Season 28’s Youngsik is an urban planning engineer raising a daughter in her final year of high school. Hyunsook, a florist, previously revealed on “I’m Solo” that real estate auctions were her hobby. After her divorce, Hyunsook has been raising three children and drew attention by revealing that she owns an apartment in the 40-pyeong range, an officetel, and a commercial property.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.