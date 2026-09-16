Koo Hye-sun’s Bold Self-Cut Short Hair Wins Fans Over...She Chopped It Off with an Eyebrow Razor, Drawing an Enthusiastic Response

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Koo Hye-sun has drawn attention after revealing her latest transformation with a striking short haircut.

On the 16th, Koo Hye-sun thanked fans for their enthusiastic response, saying, "Thank you for seeing me in a beautiful light. I still get excited whenever I hear that I’m pretty."

Koo Hye-sun, who had long kept her hair long, recently attracted attention after making a dramatic change with a short haircut.

Earlier, on the 13th, Koo Hye-sun posted several photos along with the caption, "I did something drastic—by myself."

In particular, it was reported that Koo Hye-sun cut her own hair with an eyebrow razor, drawing even more attention.

Although the hair was cut somewhat unevenly and looked slightly rough, the style seemed to highlight Koo Hye-sun’s signature innocent charm, prompting an enthusiastic response from fans.

Fans welcomed Koo Hye-sun’s new hairstyle with comments such as, "You’re so beautiful," "Everything looks so good on you," and "You look even prettier."

Meanwhile, after graduating from Sungkyunkwan University’s Department of Film, Video and Media, Koo Hye-sun pursued further studies at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). More recently, she has expanded her activities as a venture entrepreneur by successively bringing products she developed herself to market.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.