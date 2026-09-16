"Did She Focus Too Much on Money?" Jeon Won-joo Deletes Notice of Production Team's Departure, Raising Questions About a Possible Reconciliation

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] A notice announcing the departure of the existing production team from actress Jeon Won-joo's YouTube channel has been deleted.

After Jeon Won-joo revealed that she had been in conflict with the production team over an appearance-fee increase and said, "We will start again," speculation has emerged that the move may be part of efforts to relaunch the channel.

As of 9 a.m. on the 16th, the notice about the existing production team's departure could no longer be found among the posts on Jeon Won-joo's YouTube channel, 'Jeon Won-joo-in-gong.' The latest notice currently available is a post from about three weeks ago announcing that Jeon Won-joo had returned after undergoing hip surgery.

Earlier, the production team that had produced and operated 'Jeon Won-joo-in-gong' since its launch announced on the 24th of last month that it would leave the channel.

At the time, the production team stated, "We are saying goodbye because the team that has produced and operated the 'Jeon Won-joo-in-gong' channel from its launch until now will no longer be producing it," adding, "Thanks to our subscribers and Ms. Jeon Won-joo, we spent a fun and happy year."

Because no specific reason for the departure was disclosed, rumors arose about Jeon Won-joo's health and a possible falling-out with the production team.

The production team explained the following day, "It was simply the end of the contract between the production team and the agency," adding, "Ms. Jeon Won-joo is healthy, and the channel will be reorganized by the agency before starting again."

The circumstances surrounding the team's departure came to light after Jeon Won-joo herself mentioned the issue of her appearance fee.

On the 11th, Jeon Won-joo appeared on actress Sa Mi-ja's YouTube channel, 'Sa Mi-ja, Not Omija,' and said, "When I tried to upload something, the production team said they would quit, so I told them, 'Let's just do it.'" She explained that she had asked for a higher appearance fee by making a gesture with her fingers to indicate money, which led to a conflict with the production team.

She also expressed her intention to resume her YouTube activities, saying, "I realized that I shouldn't focus so much on money anymore," and, "We will start again."

'Jeon Won-joo-in-gong' is reportedly owned by Jeon Won-joo's agency, while an outside production company has handled its production. Given the channel's average viewership and production staffing, some have argued that discussions about raising her appearance fee led to a dispute over production costs in a structure where reaching the break-even point was difficult.

However, some believe that an appearance fee renegotiation is a legitimate right when a channel grows. It has also not been officially confirmed whether Jeon Won-joo's demand was the sole reason for the existing production team's departure.

The agency previously said it planned to maintain the existing channel, reorganize it, and introduce new content in the fall. Jeon Won-joo was also reportedly said to have expressed a desire to work with the former production team again.

Against this backdrop, the deletion of the departure notice has prompted speculation that the two sides may have resolved their conflict and could resume production. However, there has been no official announcement on whether the former production team will return or when new videos will be released.

'Jeon Won-joo-in-gong' currently has approximately 115,000 subscribers.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.