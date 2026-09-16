Kim Su-min’s Lawyer Husband Is So Handsome? Fans Say He “Resembles Son Jong-won, Is Tall and Striking”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Former SBS announcer Kim Su-min showed off her husband.

On the 15th, Kim Su-min posted a photo along with the message, "You can email him here♥."

The photo showed her husband’s lawyer identification card and a message from the family of a client who had consulted with him.

The client’s family told Kim Su-min, "My father met with the lawyer, and he said the lawyer was very thorough and kind. He said he was truly grateful," adding, "He also kept saying several times that the lawyer was very tall and really handsome. He said the lawyer had a pleasant impression and was exceptionally good-looking." Another fan had previously said that Kim Su-min’s husband "has a vibe reminiscent of chef Son Jong-won." Pleased by the client’s family’s praise, Kim Su-min replied, "That’s a relief." She also promoted her husband, who was starting a new career as a lawyer, showing her support for him.

Meanwhile, Kim Su-min married her husband, a former prosecutor, after leaving Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) in 2021. They have one son and one daughter. Last year, she was admitted to the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law (UCLA School of Law) and moved to the United States with her family to study. Her husband took a leave of absence to support her studies in the United States. After returning to Korea, he resigned last month—just two months after returning to work—and became a lawyer.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.