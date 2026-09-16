Heo Anna Gets Emotional on Her First Overseas Trip with Friends: “I Dated My Husband for Eight Years Because I Was Afraid He Might Change”

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] Comedian Heo Anna opened up about her feelings for her longtime friends while looking back on her first overseas trip with Lee Eun-hyung, Jang Doyoun and others.

On the 16th, Heo Anna posted a lengthy message on social media along with several photos from her trip to Japan. The photos showed the group sitting around a table laden with food and striking playful poses. On the street, they pressed their faces close together and made V signs. At night, they stood side by side against the Kobe City skyline, smiling brightly.

Heo Anna began, “My comedian friends are surprisingly cautious,” adding, “People might think comedians live as if they are conquering the world, but surprisingly, they do not even know what the dream of conquering the world is.” She continued, “They seem to think that simply holding a can of beer or a glass of soju means they have conquered about as much of the world as possible. My friends were just the same.”

There was another reason the trip was especially meaningful. “Actually, this was my first time traveling overseas with friends,” Heo Anna confessed. She said she had also been unable to join her school friends when they traveled to Daecheon. Heo Anna explained that she felt as though something would happen if she left her place, and that the anxiety that every situation might become worse than it already was made leaving itself difficult.

The same was true of her relationships with other people. “It was the same with my relationship with the person I love,” Heo Anna said, adding her characteristic humor: “I dated my husband for eight years because I was afraid he might change his allegiance.” She said she had been even more cautious in her friendships. “I was afraid my friends would be disappointed in me as a person,” she admitted, before adding honestly, “But my friends are not like that. It is my own inadequacy, born from my shortcomings.”

After finally taking her first overseas trip with friends she had spent so many years with, Heo Anna was able to truly relax. She suggested that they wear matching ridiculous pants, and they filmed a short-form video together. Her friends readily joined in.

“We all looked ridiculous, it was truly shocking, and I was not embarrassed at all. That was because our friendship was stronger than the pants,” she wrote with a laugh. She continued, “They were as lonely as I was, wanted to feel connected, and preferred being ‘us’ to being alone.” She added, “This trip gave me the reassurance that life can be okay.”

Finally, she wrote, “Even if a time comes when we grow distant from one another, I am certain of this: those three days and two nights were happier for all of us than we realized.” With those words, she brought the trip with her friends to a close.

Heo Anna, Lee Eun-hyung and Jang Doyoun have been friends for well over 10 years. The three previously worked together on tvN Comedy Big League, and in 2019 they also appeared together in a fashion pictorial. Jang Doyoun and Lee Eun-hyung attended Heo Anna’s wedding and stayed by her side. Last year, Heo Anna appeared with Mirage on Omniscient Interfering View, where they revealed their friendship of more than a decade.

Heo Anna has recently expanded her activities beyond television to the theater stage. She recently finished performing in the play “Fragments” and is currently balancing regional performances and rehearsals for “The Man Who Wants a Divorce.” Alongside running an izakaya with her husband, she continues to pursue various activities and lead a busy life.

Minjeong Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.