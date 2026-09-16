"My Wife Says, ‘I Can Never Win Against You’"...Kim Gu-ra Boasts About His Winning Formula for Marital Arguments (StalkKing)

[Sportschosun, reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra revealed his philosophy for always winning arguments with his wife, drawing laughs.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel StalkKing invited Kim Gu-ra to appear on a program titled “2026 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya Special (Disguised as a Special Session for Husbands to Vent).”

That day, Kim Gu-ra reacted with surprise to husbands’ complaints that “you can’t win against women with words,” asking, “Oh, really?”

Known for his quick wit, Kim Gu-ra appeared relaxed, saying, “I haven’t had any trouble so far.”

Kim Gu-ra wore a deeply satisfied expression as he said, “When my wife argues with me, she says, ‘Ha... I can never win against you.’”

He then revealed his own philosophy on marital arguments: “I’m always good at apologizing. I have to apologize so I can make my counterattack.”

When the other panelists laughed, Kim Gu-ra explained, “Look, the problem with men is that they don’t apologize. So I say, ‘Okay, I’m sorry. I’m sorry, but...’”

But he soon added, “Then I say, ‘I’m sorry, but...’” drawing more laughs.

Kim Gu-ra also emphasized that he is a model husband, saying, “I don’t drink or smoke, and I come home early every day.”

Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra divorced his former wife in 2015 and remarried in 2020, five years later, to a non-celebrity woman 12 years his junior. The couple attracted attention when they welcomed a late-in-life daughter in September of the following year.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.