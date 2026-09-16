"I'm an SBS-recruited comedian"—Man accused of throwing beer glasses and leaving without paying bar bill

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] A man who identified himself as a Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)-recruited comedian is under police investigation for allegedly throwing a beer glass and failing to pay his bar bill at a pub near Hongdae in Seoul.

The June 15 episode of JTBC's "Scandal Supervisor" covered an incident that occurred at around 11 p.m. on June 2 at a whiskey bar near Hongik University Station in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

According to the program, male customers A and B were drinking at the bar when they struck up a conversation with foreign customers who had come in.

When one of the foreign customers shook hands with B while leaving, B took issue with the physical contact and picked a fight, asking, "Why are you touching me?"

The situation appeared to settle down as the owner and employees intervened. However, after the foreign customers left, A began protesting to the owner, saying, "Why are you taking the foreigners' side instead of the Korean customers' side?"

The owner tried to explain what had happened and clear up the misunderstanding, but A continued to protest. The informant claimed that A verbally abused the owner, saying things to the effect of, "Why are you being so rude?" and "I'll make sure you go out of business."

During the incident, A reportedly gave his real name and shouted, "I'm an SBS-recruited comedian."

A threw a beer glass onto the floor and broke it, saying, "Are you looking down on me because I'm drinking beer?" Video footage also showed A attempting to break a whiskey bottle before B stopped him.

The owner eventually called the police. A and B reportedly ordered four glasses of beer and one glass of whiskey that day but did not pay the bill.

A's side said the foreign customers had forced their way in and pushed them, and that A became angry because the owner responded rudely.

They also claimed that A had been assaulted by a female employee who restrained him at the scene. A reportedly told responding officers that his "shoulder was dislocated" because of the slender female employee.

Regarding the unpaid bill, A explained, "The owner told us to leave after clearing away the drinks we were having, so we didn't pay."

Police told them that the dispute over the bill would have to be resolved through civil proceedings and then sent A and B home.

The owner later filed a complaint against A and B with police on allegations of property damage, obstruction of business, and leaving without paying for food and drinks. Seoul Mapo Police Station is investigating the specific circumstances based on the situation at the time and the claims made by both sides.

A police official said, "We took over the case from the local police box and are investigating it. As it is under investigation, it is difficult to confirm specific details."

However, it has not been officially confirmed whether A was actually a former SBS-recruited comedian.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.