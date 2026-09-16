KittiB Opens Up About Black Nut’s ‘Sexual Mockery’... “He Never Apologized Even After Being Found Guilty”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Rapper KittiB recalled the period when she became embroiled in a legal dispute with Black Nut after he sexually insulted her.

KittiB revealed that although Black Nut’s conviction became final, she never received an apology and had to endure attacks from fans as well as humiliating messages.

On the 16th, a video titled “I Didn’t Know, but Jesus Is Totally Hip-Hop” was released on the YouTube channel “Saeropge Hasoseo.”

KittiB, the runner-up on Mnet’s “Unpretty Rapstar 2,” appeared in the video and discussed her life and music career.

KittiB mentioned the legal dispute she had with Black Nut in the past. She stated, “He talked about my appearance and made sexual remarks about me,” adding, “I thought that even in hip-hop, this crossed the line.”

She did not take legal action from the outset. KittiB explained, “I believe people should respect boundaries. At the time, I told him in an interview, while smiling, that I wished he would stop doing that.”

However, she claimed that Black Nut continued to mock her through his song lyrics. KittiB said, “We weren’t even acquainted,” and revealed that she had repeatedly been subjected to sexual mockery by someone she had never met.

KittiB eventually filed a complaint against Black Nut. Describing what happened at the time, she said, “He used it for marketing,” adding, “Although he was found guilty, I was subjected to many attacks from his fans afterward.”

What troubled her most was that she never received an apology. KittiB lamented, “What was truly difficult was that neither he nor his agency apologized.”

She said the secondary victimization continued even after the guilty verdict. KittiB confessed, “Other men sent me many messages containing humiliating content through private accounts to mock me.”

Black Nut had previously been indicted for including sexually insulting expressions targeting KittiB in his songs and for performing acts with sexual connotations while mentioning KittiB’s name at four performances between 2016 and 2017.

The court ruled that the conduct constituted criminal insult, even taking into account the characteristics of hip-hop as a genre. Black Nut was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 160 hours of community service. The ruling became final at the Supreme Court of Korea in 2019.

Black Nut was also found liable for damages in the civil lawsuit filed by KittiB. The court ruled that he must pay KittiB 25 million won in damages, along with delayed-payment interest.

Born in 1990, KittiB rose to prominence as the runner-up on Mnet’s “Unpretty Rapstar 2,” which aired in 2015.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.