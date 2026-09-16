“We Received No Advertising or Sponsorship,” They Explained—But MIYEON’s Medical Checkup Video Will Ultimately Face a Police Investigation

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] A YouTube video documenting i-dle member MIYEON’s medical checkup is expected to face a police investigation over suspicions of illegal medical advertising.

The production team explained that it had neither promoted a specific medical institution nor received financial compensation. However, the local public health center referred the matter to police to determine whether the Medical Service Act had been violated.

According to relevant agencies on the 16th, the Yongsan-gu Public Health Center in Seoul recently referred to police for investigation a medical checkup video posted on MIYEON’s YouTube channel, “Jeondosa.”

The public health center also ordered corrective action regarding the medical institution’s use of the term “specialized hospital” in the video. Because “specialized hospital” is a designation granted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare to medical institutions that meet certain requirements, an undesignated hospital cannot use the term arbitrarily.

Earlier, “Jeondosa” released a video on the 1st titled, “i-dle MIYEON’s First Medical Checkup at 30—Did I Say Something Nonsensical?”

The video showed MIYEON undergoing a medical checkup and a sedated upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. The hospital’s interior, medical staff, and facilities were shown, along with footage of the examination itself, prompting criticism that the video could constitute medical advertising.

On the 7th, an informant identified as A submitted a petition through e-People to the Yongsan-gu Public Health Center, asking it to determine whether the video constituted medical advertising prohibited under the current Medical Service Act.

Article 56 of the current Medical Service Act prohibits medical institution founders, heads of medical institutions, and people who are not medical professionals from conducting medical advertising. Even advertisements conducted by medical professionals are restricted if they show direct treatment or surgery scenes or contain material that could mislead consumers.

As the controversy spread, the “Jeondosa” production team issued an official statement on the 8th, denying the allegations of illegal medical advertising.

The production team stated, “‘Jeondosa’ was created to present a variety of wellness topics, including health, beauty, and inner beauty, in an entertaining and healthy way. The medical checkup episode was not produced to promote a specific medical institution; it was made to document the performer’s actual checkup process and experience.”

It added, “We were not asked by the medical institution where filming took place to produce advertising, promotional material, or any other content. We also received no financial compensation or economic support of any kind, including production fees, advertising fees, or sponsorship fees.”

The team explained that it had directly covered MIYEON’s medical checkup and treatment expenses. It also stressed, “There was no intention to recommend or promote the use of any specific medical institution or medical professional.”

The production team is reportedly known to have added mosaic blurring to some scenes in the video that made the hospital and medical staff identifiable after the controversy emerged.

However, after the public health center referred the matter to police, investigators will determine whether the content actually constituted medical advertising and whether any violation of the Medical Service Act occurred during production.

The police referral does not mean that MIYEON herself has been found to have violated the Medical Service Act. The specific subjects of the investigation, the parties responsible, and whether any illegality occurred are expected to be determined through the police investigation.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.