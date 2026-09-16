Hwang Jung-eum Reveals How Much She Earned Through ‘High Kick’ and ‘We Got Married’: “I Endured Three Sleepless Nights by Watching My Bank Balance”

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Actress Hwang Jung-eum revealed the candid reason she was able to endure the grueling schedule during her heyday.

On the 16th, a video titled “A Day Out with My 72-Year-Old Dad” was posted on Hwang Jung-eum’s YouTube channel. It showed Hwang Jung-eum spending quality time with her father as they visited a hospital, a restaurant and other places.

That day, Hwang Jung-eum looked back on the period when she gained widespread popularity through the MBC sitcom ‘High Kick Through the Roof’ and the variety show ‘We Got Married.’

“When I was doing ‘High Kick’ or ‘We Got Married,’ I couldn’t even walk down the street,” Hwang Jung-eum recalled, explaining that so many people recognized her at the time that it was difficult for her to move around freely.

The schedule she had to handle was just as intense. “I was 26, barely sleeping, and I worked so hard that I don’t even know how I managed it,” Hwang Jung-eum said. “If you go without sleep for about three days, you start not hearing even when the scariest person is talking to you.”

Asked what gave her the strength to endure the punishing schedule, she answered candidly, “I endured it because my bank balance kept growing. I couldn’t have done it without that.”

The production team also drew laughs by adding the caption, “Is a growing bank balance the ultimate fatigue reliever?”

Hwang Jung-eum explained that it was not simply the pleasure of making money.

“There was the satisfaction of seeing my bank balance grow, as well as the sense of achievement that came from it,” she said. “I think I felt fulfilled because I was earning money by working hard and accomplishing something.”

Her father, who was listening, expressed pride in his daughter’s success. Speaking particularly about Hwang Jung-eum’s acting, he candidly remarked, “I originally thought my daughter wouldn’t be able to act. But she was so good in ‘Secret Love,’” prompting laughter.

Hwang Jung-eum rose to explosive popularity after playing Kim Jung-eum in ‘High Kick Through the Roof,’ which aired in 2009. She later established herself as a leading actress through dramas including ‘Secret Love,’ ‘Kill Me, Heal Me’ and ‘She Was Pretty.’

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.