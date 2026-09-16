‘BJ Pi, who claimed to be a victim of sexual molestation,’ hints at taking her own life after acquittal: “Avenge me”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Min-jung Cho] Internet broadcaster Pi (real name Kang Da-On) expressed deep shock after the defendant in the first trial of the case she filed on charges of quasi-forcible molestation was found not guilty.

On the 15th, Pi hosted a live broadcast on her Soop channel titled “Pi’s First Trial for Quasi-Forcible Molestation Is Today.”

Pi said, “The first-trial verdict came out today, and they say it’s not guilty. How can it be not guilty?” She also appeared to break down in tears, unable to control her emotions, raising concerns among viewers.

Kerrigan May, a rapper and acquaintance of Pi, also shared part of a conversation with Pi on social media. In the messages, Pi repeatedly insisted that she was the victim and told her acquaintance, in effect, to resolve the injustice on her behalf. Kerrigan May claimed that Pi had suffered over the case for years and expressed strong regret over the verdict.

The incident occurred in September 2024. Pi claimed that after a group dinner, she was intoxicated and headed to a hotel she had reserved in a vehicle driven by a designated driver.

According to Pi’s side, Person A had arrived at the hotel first, told the designated driver that he was part of Pi’s group, and took over the vehicle. Person A then allegedly drove it to an alley near the hotel. Pi has claimed that Person A molested her during this process, including by touching her body.

Person A’s side, however, countered that he had followed Pi only because he was concerned that she was heavily intoxicated. It reportedly maintained that the vehicle was parked in the alley at Pi’s request and that Person A had not touched her.

The court reportedly acknowledged circumstances including Person A’s arrival at the hotel first, his taking over the vehicle, and his subsequent movement. However, it determined that there was insufficient objective evidence, such as dashcam footage, to directly establish what actually happened inside the vehicle. Person A was therefore found not guilty at trial on the 15th, nearly two years after the incident.

Immediately after the verdict, Pi repeatedly expressed her sense of injustice during a broadcast, saying, “How could this happen?” Her acquaintances have also said that she has struggled with the case and the trial process for a long time, prompting continued concern about her condition.

Pi has worked as an internet broadcaster since 2014. She became known through appearances on the web entertainment program Money Game and Wavve’s P2 Team, among others.

Min-jung Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.